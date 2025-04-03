Matthew Dicks to Return to TheaterWorks Hartford with New Solo Show SHOVEL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks Hartford, under the direction of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, will present a new show by Matthew Dicks called SHOVEL. After 2023’s sold-out run of You’re a Monster Matthew Dicks, Matthew returns to TheaterWorks Hartford with a brand new solo show directed by David Golder that explores his lifelong desire to pick a fight, his failing attempts to quell that desire, and the battle over a high-quality beach shovel.

“I’m honored to be returning to TheaterWorks with this new show. It’s always fun to make people laugh while exposing the parts of you that most people prefer to keep hidden,” said Matthew Dicks, for We-ha.com.

“I’m thrilled to be directing this production at TheaterWorks Hartford,” Golder said. “It’s funny, engaging, thought provoking. Our goal is to craft a story that stays with you long after the curtain falls. In a good way.” (We-ha.com)

Tickets to SHOVEL by Matthew Dicks are $30 (fees not included). Performances take place on Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5 at 7pm at TheaterWorks Hartford, located at 233 Pearl St. Hartford. More information can be found at twhartford.org.

About Matthew Dicks:

Matthew Dicks is a bestselling author who fills his days as an elementary school teacher, a storyteller, and a speaking coach. He’s been teaching for 26 years and is a former West Hartford Teacher of the Year and a finalist for Connecticut Teacher of the Year. Matthew is a record 60-time Moth StorySLAM champion and 10-time GrandSLAM champion. His stories have been featured nationally on Moth Radio Hour and PBS’s Stories From the Stage.

About TheaterWorks Hartford:

TheaterWorks Hartford, led by Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, has produced relevant, engaging contemporary theater for almost 40 years at their historic Pearl Street address. Founded in 1985, TWH is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community and has produced over 200 plays and musicals including the world premiere of High (with Kathleen Turner), Relativity (with Richard Dreyfus), and Make Me A Song: The Music of William Finn, among others. Visit us at twhartford.org

Comments