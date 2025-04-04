Matthew Morrison Will Perform at The Bushnell Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushnell has announced that performer Matthew Morrison will be heading to The Bushnell's Belding Theater for an evening of music and dance on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, for one show only at 7:30 p.m.

Matthew Morrison, known for his standout role as Will Schuester on "Glee," is a dynamic performer, whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances.

About Matthew's brand new show “Rhythms & Revelations” in his own words: Step into a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human. Welcome to Rhythms & Revelations— a car wash for your soul.

In this show, I'm not just here to perform; I'm here to spark something within you. I want you to leave with a sense of inquiry, curiosity, and wonder about your own life. Many concerts entertain, but I invite you to take a closer look inside. To see the beating heart of music and dance, not just as art forms but as reflections of our deepest selves. This show comes from my heart—it's a piece of my soul laid bare. I'm stepping outside of all the characters I've played, shedding every mask, and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability. In Rhythms & Revelations, I'm fully alive, and I want you to feel that aliveness. - MM

