Goodspeed Musicals to Present Sensory-Friendly Performance for ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

To make live theatre accessible to all, Goodspeed Musicals will be offering a special Sensory-Friendly Performance of Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical on Sunday, Aug. 28 for the 6:30 p.m. performance. Come experience the classic story reimagined as a lively folk-rock musical that will inspire and entertain audiences of every age.

It is important that everyone in our community can experience and benefit from the power of the live theatre. This Sensory-Friendly Performance is designed and intended for those who are on the autism spectrum or who have other sensory issues. The theatre environment will be altered, providing a safe, friendly, comfortable and judgment-free zone that is welcoming for all. There will be modifications to lighting, an accepting and inclusive environment, and a chill-out area for people who need a break. The performance is recommended for those families and caregivers who are familiar with and accepting of behaviors exhibited by some individuals with autism - and would like to bring a loved one to the theatre.

Anne of Green Gables is about Anne Shirley who has just arrived on Prince Edward Island and she's already making waves. Adopted by siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, Anne is feisty, smart and eager to find her own place in the world. But is the world ready for her? Fall in love with the spirited redhead of the classic novel, now reimagined as a vibrant folk-rock musical for all generations. With bold choreography, witty humor and a revolutionary spirit, this is Green Gables as you've never seen it before!

For this special Anne of Green Gables performance, theatregoers can expect preshow resources such as a character guide, plot synopsis, photos and video from the Goodspeed production, FAQs, and a "coming to the theatre" video on our website, goodspeed.org.

Tickets for this performance are being sold only to those on the spectrum and their families. All tickets for the Sensory-Friendly Performance are $12. To purchase tickets or ask questions about this special performance, please contact Shanna Lisitano at 860.615.0319 or slisitano@goodspeed.org.

Goodspeed's Sensory-Friendly Performances are sponsored by Starkweather & Shepley; Insurance Brokerage, Inc.; Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation; Robert Schumann Foundation; Hebron Lions Club; and Suzio York Hill Companies. These performances were developed in cooperation with the students and faculty of Franklin Academy. Franklin Academy is a community-focused boarding and day school in East Haddam where students with Nonverbal Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and Asperger's Syndrome learn and master competencies that will enable them to be successful in college and beyond.

For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT GOODSPEED MUSICALS:



Goodspeed Musicals has achieved international acclaim and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards for outstanding achievement in musical theatre. Under the leadership of Donna Lynn Hilton, Artistic Director and David B. Byrd, Managing Director, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the celebration, development and advancement of musical theatre. Goodspeed creates powerful, world-class productions of enlightening new and established works to entertain and inspire audiences. From Goodspeed, 21 musicals have gone to Broadway (including Man of La Mancha, Annie and Holiday Inn) and more than 90 new musicals have been launched. Goodspeed's Festival of New Musicals and the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove are distinguished cornerstones of the organization that highlight its commitment to nurture the talents of new and established artists and support the creative process. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of Hoffman Audi, the official auto sponsor; Sennheiser, the official audio sponsor; and United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals. The organization is supported in part by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts; CT Humanities; National Endowment for the Arts; and WSHU Public Radio.