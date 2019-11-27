Goodspeed Kids Company Academy Announces Spring Semester

Is your musical theatre performer eager to learn more? Goodspeed's Kids Company Academy is the perfect way for students ages 7 to 18 to hone their musical theatre performance skills all in one place. Academy classes are taught by an exceptional faculty of teaching artists who share Goodspeed's passion for arts education and are excited to work with young performers, cultivating the next generation of musical theatre artists. Learn more about Goodspeed's popular training program for local students by attending the free winter open house on December 8th from 1pm-5pm.

Join in at the Alice Hammerstein Mathias Rehearsal Studio located at 20b Norwich Road, East Haddam and meet our Academy faculty members, get to know other students, and take a tour of our facilities. Currently registered as well as prospective students and their families are encouraged to attend and learn more about our program while enjoying an afternoon on the Goodspeed campus. Enjoy snacks, games, and some DIY theatrical crafts with other prospective families.

The spring semester of The Kids Company Academy boasts weekly classes in acting, vocal performance, dance, and musical theatre performance. Here your young performer will gain all the skills they need in order to succeed in auditions, rehearsals, and performances. The semester will culminate in an informal studio showcase for family, friends, and the Goodspeed community.

This will mark the second semester of the Academy's inaugural year. "The progression of the Kids Company has been a really exciting opportunity for Goodspeed," said Education Director Erin Coffey. "We believe this is an important endeavor for us as an organization that nurtures the talents of young artists as well as for local students seeking more opportunities in the arts. Arts education is a valuable tool in developing not only technical performance skills but also life skills like empathy, communication, collaboration, and expression."

Goodspeed is proud to continue its enduring commitment to education and outreach in the performing arts with the Kids Company Academy. Now, the Home of the American Musical is also a creative center where local youth can train in performance techniques, work collaboratively with their peers, and experience the joy of participating in musical theatre firsthand.

Classes in the Kids Company Academy run on a semester schedule, beginning in the spring on Monday, February 3rd. See below for class descriptions, pricing, and registration details.

To register, call Education Assistant Elizabeth Guilbert at 860.615.0352. Limited spots. Financial assistance may be available.

SPRING 2020 CLASS OPTIONS:

Vocal Performance ($250/Semester)'



With a specific focus on musical theatre repertoire, Vocal Performance students will learn healthy and effective singing techniques, solo and ensemble performance skills, and build a body of work they can confidently perform in any setting.

Mondays:

Level A (Ages 7-12), 6:30pm-7:30pm

Level B (Ages 13-18), 7:30pm-8:30pm

Acting ($250/Semester)

Characters are the heart of any musical theatre performance. Acting students will learn how to analyze a script and make conscientious character choices, embody a character physically, and communicate clearly with scene partners and to the audience.

Tuesdays:

Level A (Ages 7-12), 6:30pm-7:30pm

Level B (Ages 13-18), 7:30pm-8:30pm

Musical Theatre Dance ($250/Semester)



The Musical Theatre Dance class will give students foundational dance technique that can be applied to any performance. Exploring jazz, ballet, tap, and contemporary styles, dance students will gain a well-rounded understanding of dance and movement for musical theatre.

Wednesdays:

Level A (Ages 7-12), 6:30pm-7:30pm

Level B (Ages 13-18), 7:30pm-8:30pm

Musical Theatre Workshop* ($350/Semester)



As a multidisciplinary art form, musical theatre performers must be able to connect each piece of the puzzle into one dazzling performance. In this 2-hour class, students will learn techniques to sing, dance, and act simultaneously, honing skills learned in other classes and building a production number from the ground up.

*Students must take at least one of the following in order to enroll in the Musical Theatre Workshop: Vocal Performance, Musical Theatre Dance, and/or Acting

Thursdays, 6:30pm-8:30pm (All Ages)

Semester Calendar

Spring Semester:

February 3 - May 15, 2020 No Classes: April 13 - April 17 (Spring Break) Studio Showcase: Friday, May 15



For more information please visit www.goodspeed.org/special-programs/kids-company

Under the leadership of Executive Director Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the preservation, development and advancement of musical theatre. It is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards (for outstanding achievement). Goodspeed produces three musicals each season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and additional productions at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., (which was opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals). Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals; the official audio sponsor Sennheiser; and official auto sponsor Hoffman Audi. Goodspeed is also grateful for the support of the Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You