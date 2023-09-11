GET THE LED OUT Returns To The Warner Theatre, January 5

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut Photo 2 Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse Photo 4 Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse

GET THE LED OUT Returns To The Warner Theatre, January 5

GET THE LED OUT, a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will bring their critically acclaimed show to the historic Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 8 pm!

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."   GTLO has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. GTLO's approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance. "Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era," says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. "I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”  

A GTLO concert mimics the “light and shade” that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep." Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!  

Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters Tuesday, September 12 and to the public Friday, September 15 at 10 am.  For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Aaron Tveit to Play The Bushnell in November Photo
Aaron Tveit to Play The Bushnell in November

The Bushnell will present An Evening with Aaron Tveit. The charismatic Award-winning star of Broadway, television, and film will bring his singular charm and charisma to the Belding Theater for one lively evening of music on November 8, 2023. Get all the performance information here!

2
Cast Set for the New England Premiere of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) at P Photo
Cast Set for the New England Premiere of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) at Playhouse on Park

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMilan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch will run at Playhouse on Park September 27 - October 22, 2023. Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

3
Warner Theatre Receives $30,000 Grant to Expand Community Arts Programs Photo
Warner Theatre Receives $30,000 Grant to Expand Community Arts Programs

The Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT has been awarded a generous grant of $30,000 from the City of Torrington and the American Rescue Plan Act. Learn more about how the funding will be used here!

4
Beloved Hartford Arts Tradition Night Fall Returns to Bushnell Park Photo
Beloved Hartford Arts Tradition Night Fall Returns to Bushnell Park

Night Fall, Hartford’s annual community celebration of art, music, dance, nature, and seasonal change, returns to Bushnell Park for the third time in its 12-year history. Learn more about how you can catch this event here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And Away We Go
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wild Taxi: A Tribute Concert to Yusuf/Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin
The Little Theatre of Manchester (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/13-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cassatt String Quartet & Ursula Oppens, Piano
Music Mountain (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunset Boulevard
ACT of CT (10/26-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Westport Country Playhouse (10/24-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You