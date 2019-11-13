Four Main Stage Shows Available for Subscription at Playhouse on Park

There are four Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's eleventh season: TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL, PRIDE & PREJUDICE, UGLY LIES THE BONE, and IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU. Subscribers save 20% over individual tickets.

Not only will you save, but you will also have the ability to exchange tickets at any time. Additionally, your seats (which you can choose) will be the same for every performance. Pricing for four-show subscriptions ranges from $56 (for preview performances) to $144. Take advantage of our best seating by subscribing to our newly added Tuesday and Saturday matinees!

TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL

(January 15 through February 2): A loving re-creation of 20 or so of Rosemary Clooney's popular songs and a fresh, remarkably personal, and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend.

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

(February 19 through March 8): This isn't your grandmother's Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this Pride and Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life.

UGLY LIES THE BONE

(April 22 through May 10): Set in 2011 at the time of the final space shuttle launch, Jess returns to her hometown of Titusville, Florida. An improvised explosive device (IED) had injured her while serving in Afghanistan, and through the use of virtual reality video game therapy, she builds a breathtaking new world where she can escape her pain.

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU

(July 1 through August 9): This charming, funny and original new musical invites you to a wedding day that you'll never forget; in a world where nothing is what it seems, religions collide, Machiavellian plots are revealed, promises are broken, secrets are exposed and hope springs from the most unlikely of places.

Subscribers can add stop/time's DIVAS at a 20% savings! Stop/time Dance Theater is Playhouse on Park's professional dance company in residence, and offers an original production each season.

Four-show subscriptions make great holiday gifts! For more information or to order your subscription, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.





