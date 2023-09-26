Find Your Character Through Movement and Physicality at Little Theater of Manchester

FINDING YOUR CHARACTER: WORKSHOP will take place on Sunday, October 15 from 10:00am - 1:00pm.

Tickets: FREE for all LTM Members

$15 for all non-members

HOW TO FIND YOUR CHARACTER THROUGH MOVEMENT AND PHYSICALITY

Are you ready to take your acting skills to a whole new level? Join in on October 15th, 2023, at the enchanting Little Theater of Manchester for an inspiring acting workshop like no other! Facilitated by the seasoned theater and event entertainment expert, Scott Stephen Kegler, this workshop promises to be a transformative experience for actors of all levels.

About Scott Stephen Kegler:

With two decades of experience in the world of theater and event entertainment, Scott Stephen Kegler is a name synonymous with laughter and creativity. He's renowned for his comedic genius, stellar performances, and expert directing skills. Now, he's here to guide YOU in discovering the magic of "Finding Your Character Through Movement and Physicality."

Workshop Highlights:

Unlock Your Inner Characters: Scott will guide the group in character development through an outside-in approach

Dive into Comedic Brilliance: Utilize the unexpected and contrasting characteristics to add range

Interactive Exercises: Engage in fun and interactive exercises that will help you embody your next characters like never before.

Whether you're a seasoned performer or just starting your acting journey, this workshop is tailor-made to help you refine your skills, boost your confidence, and leave you with a toolkit of techniques you can apply in any role.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business! Secure your spot today and get ready to transform your acting abilities.