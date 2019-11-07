FROST/NIXON Opens On Friday At WTG

It's election season and politics is in the air. Come experience history in this dramatization of the 1977 face-off between the two title characters. Whether you lived through these interviews or you've never heard of them, this show will hold your interest as you watch the interviews unfold and see what goes on behind the scenes. Political junkies and those who don't even follow the news will be entertained by the excellent cast that has been assembled by the Creative Team of Wayne Trembly, Sarah Oschmann and Marie Beck. Show dates are

British talk-show host David Frost has become a lowbrow laughingstock. Richard M. Nixon has just resigned the United States presidency in total disgrace over Vietnam and the Watergate scandal. Determined to resurrect his career, Frost risks everything on a series of in-depth interviews in order to extract an apology from Nixon. The cagey Nixon, however, is equally bent on redeeming himself in his nation's eyes. In the television age, image is king, and both men are desperate to out-talk and upstage each other as the cameras roll. The result is the interview that sealed a president's legacy.

Adults $19

Students/Seniors $16

Children under 12 $12

UCONN/ECSU/QVCC Students $14 (with ID)

Special Price for Thursday, November 14th Performance: Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, November 14th will pay the kid's price of just $12. This special offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance.

For Reservations Call 423-2245 or visit www.windhamtheatreguild.org

Tickets also available at the door. No Refunds.

FROST/NIXON is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc, New York





