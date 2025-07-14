Ephraim Birney, Gus Birney and More to Star in Jeffrey Hatcher's ROPE Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A private industry reading of a new adaptation of Rope, penned by acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Dial M for Murder, Compleat Female Stage Beauty, Tuesdays with Morrie), will take place July 17 in New York City.

Hatcher’s version breathes fresh life into the classic 1929 Patrick Hamilton thriller, which famously inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s 1948 film of the same name. Set in a sleek London flat, Rope follows two university students who commit a chilling crime – not for passion or profit, but for the thrill of seeing if they can pull it off – and then they host an increasingly tense cocktail party to cover it up.

The invite-only reading is produced by Hartford Stage and directed by Melia Bensussen, Artistic Director of Hartford Stage, and will feature a cast of Broadway and TV/Film talent including Ephraim Birney (Gotham, The Americans), Gus Birney (Shining Vale, Dickinson), Arnie Burton (The Imaginary Invalid, Peter and the Starcatcher), Cole Doman (Your Own Personal Exeges, Gossip Girl), Thomas Pecinka (Stereophonic), and Reg Rogers (Little Shop of Horrors, Merrily We Roll Along).

Jeffrey Hatcher, known for his deft adaptations and psychological insight, has crafted a version of Rope that sharpens the suspense and heightens the moral ambiguity at the heart of the play. His reimagining restores elements from the original stage version that were softened in the Hitchcock adaptation, while updating the pacing and tone for contemporary audiences.

The reading marks an early step in the development process for the premiere production scheduled to open Hartford Stage’s 2025/2026 Season this October. Other members of the creative team on board include Scenic Designer Riw Rakkulchon, Costume Designer Risa Ando, Lighting Designer M.L. Geiger, Sound Designer & Composer Jane Shaw, and Casting Directors Alldaffer & Donadio Casting.

Rope joins a growing slate of gripping, tension-filled works reimagined for modern theater audiences.