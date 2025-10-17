Eastbound Theatre to Present Original Holocaust Dramas in Plays in Development Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eastbound Theatre, a division of Milford Arts Council (MAC), will present Remembrance, a program of four original Holocaust-themed short plays, on Sunday, November 16 at 4 p.m. at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South in Milford.

The staged readings are part of Eastbound’s ongoing Plays in Development series and commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the liberation of the concentration camps.

The featured plays—The Barracks Chief, Chance, The Registrar, and Ben’s Story—are written by Mark Lambeck and directed by Lucy Babbitt, both of Stratford. Two of the works are set during World War II in concentration camps, while the others take place decades later in the early 2000s.

In The Barracks Chief, a concentration camp prisoner refuses food rations on the eve of Yom Kippur. Chance follows a minister’s wife who seeks help from a psychiatrist after experiencing visions of the Holocaust. The Registrar centers on a young Jewish woman forced to register new arrivals at an internment camp, while Ben’s Story depicts a graduate student uncovering a family secret while researching his grandfather’s survival.

Performers include Joan Barere of New Haven, Jack DeLorenzo of Milford, Mark Frattaroli of Stratford, Alicia James of Guilford, Jack E. Levine of Beacon Falls, and Lynnette Victoria of Bridgeport. Nancy A. Herman of Milford, co-chair of Eastbound Theatre, will read stage directions and moderate a Q&A following the performance.