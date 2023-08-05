Drama Works Theatre Company To Present Apocalyptic Play THE CHILDREN Beginning This Month

Drama Works Theatre Company, a resident theatre company in Old Saybrook, will continue its 2023 season with Lucy Kirkwood's gripping and timely drama, The Children. The play is directed by Judy George and stars Brian Cunningham, Barbara Gallow, and Elise Murphy Mulligan. Performances will take place August 25th, 26th, September 1st and 2nd at 7:30 PM and August 27th at 3:00 PM.

In The Children audiences meet Hazel and Robin, two retired nuclear scientists living in an isolated cottage by the sea. A disaster at the local power station, where they used to work, has devastated the area. The couple goes about their lives as the world around them crumbles. When Rose, a former colleague they haven't seen for years, suddenly turns up, she disrupts their precariously ordered existence with a frightening request.

The play's Broadway production received two Tony Award nominations, including Best Play. Writers for The Guardian placed The Children on a list of the greatest theatrical works of the 21st century. This production continues Drama Works Theatre's dynamic season of plays under artistic director Ed Wilhelms. Upcoming shows will include Barrymore by William Luce and Holiday Works in Progress 2.

Drama Works Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, resident performing arts company dedicated to the production of thought provoking, inspiring and relevant theatre. The theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook, CT. Tickets for The Children are available online through Click Here.