Darien High School Theatre 308 Presents Fall Production THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Theatre 308's production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time will begin performances Thursday, November 21st through Saturday, November 23rd. The Tony Award-winning play by Simon Stephens is based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon and is directed by Andrew Rejan.



"Curious" follows Christopher, a 15-year-old math whiz. Although Christopher has a remarkable brain, he struggles to deal with everyday life. He loathes being touched, distrusts strangers, and hates the color yellow. When he discovers that his neighbor's dog Wellington has been killed, he is wrongly accused. He then embarks on a journey to uncover the culprit. His persistence to solve the mystery sends him on a journey of revelations that will upturn his world.

Director, Andrew Rejan notes that the play is "a celebration of neurodiversity as well as the common humanity we share, an invitation into the complex and beautiful world of Christopher's mind."



TIME Magazine said The Curious Incident of the Dog and the Night-time is "a play that works on every level - crowd-pleasing, eye-opening, life-affirming and unmissable."

Tickets are on sale now at seatyourself.biz/theatre308. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults. Tickets sold at the door are subject to availability. The production contains some strong language, high-intensity light, and sound effects.



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time is an exciting and heartwarming story complete with an unforgettable hero. Performances will take place on: Thursday, November 21st; Friday, November 22nd; and Saturday, November 23rd, all at 7 pm.



For more information check out Theatre 308s website at theatre308.org.





