DANCE JUBILEE Comes to Warner Theatre's Main Stage

Nutmeg Conservatory Founding Director Sharon Dante and Artistic Director Victoria Mazzarelli invite you to experience the joy of dance at The Nutmeg's Dance Jubilee, May 16-18, 2019 on the Warner's Main Stage.

The Jubilee takes place over the esteemed ballet conservatory's graduation weekend, and is the culminating event of not only the 2018-2019 dance season, but of the school's first 49 seasons. Time flies when you're having such fun, said Dante.

4The first 49 years have seen growth not only for Nutmeg and its students and staff, but certainly for our entire arts community in Torrington. Nutmeg has become a significant economic driver for our unique little city nestled in the northwest Connecticut foothills. It is only right that we should celebrate this milestone on the Warner Main Stage since we were so involved with re-opening the Warner in 1984. The Jubilee performances will feature a mixed repertoire, from classical and neo-classical ballet to modern and jazz.

The line-up includes excerpts from Paquita, staged by Eleanor D'Antuono and Denise Limoli, featuring Nutmeg dancers and students from the Torrington School of Ballet. The Nutmeg dancers will also perform original works by Momix, Kirk Peterson, and Kate St. Amand; as well as an encore presentation of last year's Jazz With Charlie, a collaboration between Victoria Mazzarelli and Charlie Patterson, featuring live music performed by JINQS.

Performances of The Nutmeg's Dance Jubilee are May 16 and 17 at 7 pm, and May 18 at 2 pm. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org. About the Warner Theatre Built by Warner Brothers Studios and opened in 1931 as a movie palace (1,772 seats), the Warner Theatre was described then as "Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre."

Damaged extensively in a flood, the Warner was slated for demolition in the early 1980s until the non-profit Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts (NCAA) was founded and purchased the theatre. The Warner reopened as a performing arts center in 1983, and restoration of the main lobbies and auditorium was completed in November 2002.

In 2008, the new 50,000 square foot Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center, which houses a 300 seat Studio Theatre, 200 seat restaurant and expansive school for the arts, was completed. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round with more than 160 performances and 100,000 patrons passing through its doors each season. Over 10,000 students, pre K-adult, participate in arts education programs and classes. Together, with the support of the community, the Warner has raised close to $17 million to revitalize its facilities. NCAA's mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.

To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.





