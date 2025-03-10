Connecticut Ballet to Offer 'Family Matinee At The Ballet' At The Bushnell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Connecticut Ballet will present a fun-filled morning at The Bushnell in Hartford with their Family Matinee at the Ballet. On Saturday, May 3 at 11:00am, children (recommended ages 3 to 10) and their favorite grown-ups are invited to enjoy a selection of performances by the Connecticut Ballet along with a special chance to take selfies with the dancers and receive autographs in the lobby after the show!

Narrated by Artistic Director Brett Raphael, this 75-minute program will take its young audience ‘backstage at the ballet' to meet the ballerina and her partner, learn about pointe shoes and partnering between the male and female, and much more.

Connecticut Ballet will perform classical ballet excerpts from The Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake, and a rollicking closer to New Orleans jazz music by Bix Beiderbecke.

