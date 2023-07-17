Comedy Comes To Norwalk In Treehouse Comedy Night At Music Theatre of Connecticut

Treehouse Comedy Night features Maya Manion, Zach Brazao, and headliner, KP Burke!

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter Photo 2 Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

Comedy Comes To Norwalk In Treehouse Comedy Night At Music Theatre of Connecticut

Comedy Comes To Norwalk In Treehouse Comedy Night At Music Theatre of Connecticut

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), Fairfield County’s professional award-winning theatre continues their summer performance series, MTC’s Hot Summer Nights.

As audiences await the start of the 37th MainStage Season in September, which opens with the Tony Award-winning musical, Jersey Boys, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning local, NYC, and Broadway talent. Up next on July 29th at 8:00pm is Treehouse Comedy Night, in partnership with Treehouse Comedy Productions.

MTC will debut their first ever night of comedy! With a rich history of hosting comedy legends like Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jon Stewart, Treehouse Comedy Productions brings the best of the comedy world to MTC. Treehouse Comedy Night features Maya Manion, Zach Brazao, and headliner, KP Burke!

Maya Manion was featured on Nick at Night’s Funniest Mom in America and recently was runner up in Mohegan Sun’s Funniest Comic in New England. Zach Brazao has performed all over Boston, at the Cape Fear Comedy Festival, Cleveland Comedy Festival, Rogue Island Comedy Festival and once in Calgary. He was a finalist in the 2017 Boston Comedy Festival and placed third in the Massachusetts Funniest Person contest at Laugh Boston. Headliner KP Burke was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida with the US Navy and quickly established himself as a talented joke writer when he began performing at local shows. Upon completion of his active duty service and the abrupt end of his homeownership, Burke returned to his native New Jersey, becoming a fixture on the New York City and New Jersey comedy scene. In 2022, Burke released his first special “Escape From Jacksonville” that was filmed at Kevin Smith’s “Smodcastle”.

MTC’s next Hot Summer Nights performance is Mia Scarpa in Just Judy, a tribute show to the legendary Judy Garland, on August 5th. You won’t want to miss this amazing performance! 

Treehouse Comedy Night tickets are $35 plus a $10 service & drink fee, which provides one complimentary drink ticket per patron. Tickets can be bought online at Click Here or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Video: Hunter Smith Talks About Playing Kenickie in New Paradigm Theatre Companys GREASE Photo
Video: Hunter Smith Talks About Playing Kenickie in New Paradigm Theatre Company's GREASE

Hunter Smith, who plays Kenickie in New Paradigm Theatre Company's production of 'Grease,' shares insights and behind-the-scenes stories in this exclusive interview. Learn more about the Broadway professionals and local youth involved in the upcoming musical. Get your tickets now!

2
JESSICA LYNNS – A VERY MERRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Comes to the Warner in November Photo
JESSICA LYNN'S – A VERY MERRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Comes to the Warner in November

“Jessica Lynn’s – A Very Merry Country Christmas” is coming to the Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage), Saturday, November 25 at 7 pm – just in time for the holidays!

3
Register Now for Playhouse Theatre Academys New Adult Audition Workshop Series Photo
Register Now for Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Adult Audition Workshop Series

Playhouse Theatre Academy will offer a three-part audition workshop for adults (ages 17 and up). The workshop will be held on July 24th (Musical Theatre), 25th (Dance/Choreography), and 26th (Acting) at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, CT.

4
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse Photo
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse

What did our critic think of DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Madison Lyric Stage (7/21-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cassatt String Quartet & Ursula Oppens, Piano
Music Mountain (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lydian String Quartet & Victoria Schwartzman, Piano
Music Mountain (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KELLIN HANAS QUINTET
Music Mountain (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GREASE!
New Paradigm Theatre (8/18-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You