Comedy Comes To Norwalk In Treehouse Comedy Night At Music Theatre of Connecticut

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), Fairfield County’s professional award-winning theatre continues their summer performance series, MTC’s Hot Summer Nights.

As audiences await the start of the 37th MainStage Season in September, which opens with the Tony Award-winning musical, Jersey Boys, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning local, NYC, and Broadway talent. Up next on July 29th at 8:00pm is Treehouse Comedy Night, in partnership with Treehouse Comedy Productions.

MTC will debut their first ever night of comedy! With a rich history of hosting comedy legends like Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jon Stewart, Treehouse Comedy Productions brings the best of the comedy world to MTC. Treehouse Comedy Night features Maya Manion, Zach Brazao, and headliner, KP Burke!

Maya Manion was featured on Nick at Night’s Funniest Mom in America and recently was runner up in Mohegan Sun’s Funniest Comic in New England. Zach Brazao has performed all over Boston, at the Cape Fear Comedy Festival, Cleveland Comedy Festival, Rogue Island Comedy Festival and once in Calgary. He was a finalist in the 2017 Boston Comedy Festival and placed third in the Massachusetts Funniest Person contest at Laugh Boston. Headliner KP Burke was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida with the US Navy and quickly established himself as a talented joke writer when he began performing at local shows. Upon completion of his active duty service and the abrupt end of his homeownership, Burke returned to his native New Jersey, becoming a fixture on the New York City and New Jersey comedy scene. In 2022, Burke released his first special “Escape From Jacksonville” that was filmed at Kevin Smith’s “Smodcastle”.

MTC’s next Hot Summer Nights performance is Mia Scarpa in Just Judy, a tribute show to the legendary Judy Garland, on August 5th. You won’t want to miss this amazing performance!

Treehouse Comedy Night tickets are $35 plus a $10 service & drink fee, which provides one complimentary drink ticket per patron. Tickets can be bought online at Click Here or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.