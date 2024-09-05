Charles Busch, Joanna Gleason, Richard Kind, And More Will Lead THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sharon Playhouse has announced a special event staged reading of The Tale of the Allergist's Wife to benefit the Playhouse. This one-night-only performance features a stellar cast and offers a unique opportunity to experience Charles Busch's hilarious and insightful comedy in an intimate setting. Join us for an evening of laughter and support for the arts in our community.

One September 13th, the Sharon Playhouse will present a special star-studded benefit staged reading of the Broadway comedy The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, featuring the author, Charles Busch in the title role, who will be joined by TONY Award Winner Joanna Gleason (Into the Woods, I Love My Wife, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), television favorite, Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mad About You) and TONY Award Nominee June Gable (Candide, Maestro, "Estelle" on TV's Friends) and Rodd Cyrus (The Light in the Piazza at Encores!, Elsbeth). Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director, Carl Andress, will direct the reading.

The play finds Marjorie Taub, a middle-aged Upper West Side doctor's wife who is devoted to mornings at the Whitney, afternoons at MOMA and evenings at BAM, plunged into a mid-life crisis of Medea-like proportions, she's shaken out of her lethargy by the reappearance of a fascinating and somewhat mysterious childhood friend. The Tale of the Allergist's Wife first opened at Manhattan Theatre Club in February 2000. The production moved to Broadway, opening in November that same year, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where it ran for 777 performances. Please click here for images of the cast of The Tale of the Allergist's Wife to use for press purposes. Click here for tickets.

"We're delighted to welcome this wonderful cast of incredibly talented actors for our staged reading of The Tale of the Allergist's Wife. It's a sharp and witty comedy that brilliantly explores the complexities of midlife crisis and identity, and we're thrilled to share this special event with our audiences. This reading promises to be an unforgettable evening, blending humor and heart in a way that only Charles Busch can deliver." - Artistic Director, Carl Andress

The 2024 season will continue with the feel-good musical charmer, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown by Clark Gesner, John Gordon, with additional material by Andrew Lippa, based on Charles M. Schulz's comic strip Peanuts, directed by Julia Murney and choreographed by Michelle Lemon (September 20-September 29). The season will conclude with the fourth annual presentation of Writers Playground, a ten-minute play festival of new works written by local playwrights (October 4-5).

The Sharon Playhouse is a professional, regional, nonprofit theater producing high-quality performances with Broadway-caliber actors as well as talented local community members. Its mission is to entertain the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, while also serving as a teaching theater to encourage aspiring actors and other theater artists of all ages to develop their craft. For tickets and more information visit www.SharonPlayhouse.org.

