Casts Set for Repertory Companies Of TWELFTH NIGHT and KING LEAR at Capital Classics

Capital Classics Theatre Company has revealed the repertory company of the two productions that will comprise the 2025 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival:. the comedy Twelfth Night and the tragedy King Lear. In most cases, actors will be portraying roles in both productions that will run in rotation July 9 and run through Sunday, August 3, 2025, outdoors on the campus of the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) in West Hartford. In the event of inclement weather, the production moves inside the university's Bruyette Atheneum.

Shakespeare's effervescent comedy Twelfth Night, which is set to be directed by Brian Jennings making his Capital Classics directorial debut, will feature Mauricio Miranda (member of Actors' Equity Association), who performed to tremendous acclaim in the title role of Hamlet last summer, returns in the role of Malvolio. The cast also includes a combination of Capital Classics' favorites and new faces: Rebecca Ellis (Feste), Abuzar Farrukh (Orsino), Meg Gwyn (Viola), Remy McCoy (Fabian), Jeremy Parrott (Curio & Others), Jason Pietroluongo (Sebastian), Zachary Russell (Andrew), Geoffrey Sheehan (Toby), Kiera Sheehan (Olivia), Laura Sheehan (Maria), Christina Rielle (Valentine & Officer), and Gavin Whelan (Antonio/Captain).

King Lear, directed by Sasha Brätt making his Capital Classics debut, will feature Capital Classics co-founder Geoffrey Sheehan in the title role and Stuart Rider (Member, Actors' Equity Association) as Gloucester. The cast of Twelfth Night (with the exception of Miranda and McCoy), will appear in the following roles in King Lear: Rebecca Ellis (Goneril), Abuzar Farrukh (Albany/Soldier), Meg Gwyn (Fool), Jeremy Parrott (Burgundy & Others), Jason Pietroluongo (King of France & Others), Zachary Russell (Edmund), Kiera Sheehan (Regan), Laura Sheehan (Kent), Christina Rielle (Cordelia), and Gavin Whelan (Edgar). Kevoy Somerville rounds out the cast as Cornwall/Soldier.

The design team for the 2025 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival includes David Regan (sets), Vivianna Lamb (costumes), and Robyn Joyce (lighting). Music for Twelfth Night will be composed and performed by Jaeme McDonald with choreography by Christine Simoes. Stage Management for the festival include Fiona Jennings (Twelfth Night) and Allen Sager (King Lear).

TWELFTH NIGHT, or What You Will

In this delightful romantic comedy, twins Viola and Sebastian are separated after a shipwreck. Viola falls into the service -- and in love with -- Duke Orsino, while disguised as his servant, Cesario. Her first task? Wooing Orsino's intended, the Countess Olivia, who finds herself smitten with Cesario. In true Shakespearean fashion, Viola encounters fights, fools, and mistaken identities. Will she reunite with her brother, win the heart of the Duke, or will she end up married to the Countess herself?

The Tragedy of KING LEAR

In one of Shakespeare's most towering tragedies, King Lear finds the aging monarch of Britain dividing his kingdom between his three daughters. After demanding a test of their love, Lear is duped when two his daughters - Goneril and Regan - promise an exaggerated fealty to their father. His youngest and most favored daughter, Cordelia, refuses to join her sisters in their excessive theatrics and finds herself banished and disinherited. After Lear hands his realm to his scheming daughters, he finds himself outcast and descending into madness. Can he reunite with his exiled daughter or will they both succumb to treachery and corruption? See where Succession started!

Twelfth Night and King Lear will each be performed 10 times over the course of the four week festival. The alternating productions will begin on July 9 and run through Sunday, August 3, 2025 outdoors, directly outside the Bruyette Atheneum on the campus of The University of Saint Joseph (1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford). Performances are rain or shine with a complete set awaiting onstage in the Hoffman Auditorium in the event of inclement weather.

Performances are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm with Sunday performances occurring at 5:30pm. Tickets are $25 for general admission to Twelfth Night or King Lear; $20 if you purchase tickets to both shows or if you are a USJ alum. Seniors/Students/Military and Group discounts are $17 for one production; $15 if you book for both productions. Youth 11 and younger are free.

