Castle Craig Players Will Continue Their 27th Anniversary Season With NEXT TO NORMAL

Castle Craig Players continue their 27th Anniversary Season with the groundbreaking and award-winning musical, NEXT TO NORMAL, running March 7-21, at their newly renovated intimate Meriden cabaret venue.

NEXT TO NORMAL is a thrilling contemporary musical that follows the journey of the Goodman family. On the surface, suburban parents Dan and Diana, and their children Natalie and Gabe, seem to be a "perfect loving family". But, beneath the surface, we see just how far two parents will go to keep themselves sane and their family's world intact. The musical addresses many issues including mental illness, ethics in modern psychiatry, grief and loss, drug abuse, and the power of love - both old and new.

This modern rock musical won three Tony Awards in 2009 and the Pulitzer Prize for its heartbreaking, humorous and unflinchingly authentic look at a family struggling with the effects of one' family member's bipolar disorder.

Coinciding with the production is the completion of renovations to Castle Craig's downtown space. NEXT TO NORMAL audiences will be among the first to see the theatre's all-new building façade, which made significant upgrades to both the structure and look of the venue, while maintaining the elegance of the art deco style.

NEXT TO NORMAL is directed by Oliver Kochol & Ian Galligan, and features Susan Kulp (Diana), Tom Denihan (Dan), Jennifer Del Sole (Natalie), Stephen Koehler (Gabe), Michael Kennedy (Henry) and Moses Beckett (Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden). The creative team also includes Jackie Harris-Stone (Music Director), Katie Kirtland (Production Stage Manager) and Dusty Radar (Lighting Designer).

NEXT TO NORMAL runs for three weeks only - March 7-21 (Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm) at The Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden, CT. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy!

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets may be purchased online at www.CastleCraig.org or over the phone by calling toll-free 1-800-838-3006.

NEXT TO NORMAL is sponsored by Thompson Chocolates.





