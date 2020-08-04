Castle Craig Players Present A LIGHT IN THE DARK Virtual Concert

The concert will be streaming free on Wednesday, August 12th at 8:00pm on YouTube.

Meriden's Castle Craig Players are sending a message of hope and inspiration to their wonderful patrons and friends with a special online event - "A LIGHT IN THE DARK: A Virtual Concert of Hope & Inspiration", streaming free on Wednesday, August 12th at 8:00pm on YouTube.

Featuring songs carefully chosen from both Broadway and popular music, the concert will showcase beloved Castle Craig alumni singing songs we hope bring you hope and happiness during these challenging times.

Conceived and Directed by Melanie Del Sole & Ian Galligan, the evening will feature the talents of Arthur Canova, Nick Ciasullo, Emma Czaplinski, Chelsea Dacey, Jennifer Del Sole, Melanie Del Sole, Tom Denihan, Shannon Denihan, Jessica Engster, Len Fredericks, Ian Galligan, Allison Kane, Jim Kane, Kristina Pugatch, Katie Kirtland, Stephen Koehler, Ian Lynch-Passarelli, Bobby Schultz & Kathy Wade, with Mark Focarile at the piano.

While the concert stream is free to all, donations will be welcomed to support Castle Craig Players. COVID-19 has greatly impacted all of us in so many ways, and the arts have taken an especially hard hit. With our doors closed since March, we once again look to all of you to help us in whatever way you can. We hope that you enjoy a night of special music, and consider supporting our continued efforts to keep the arts alive.

For more information, including viewing links, visit www.castlecraig.org.

This event is made possible through the generous support of our season sponsor, Thompson Chocolate and the Connecticut Office of the Arts.

