Casting And Creative Team Announced for A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Yale Rep
Yale Repertory Theatre (James Bundy, Artistic Director; Victoria Nolan, Managing Director) presents A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry, directed by Carl Cofield, at the University Theatre (222 York Street), March 13-April 4. Opening Night is March 19.
A Raisin in the Sun features scenic design by Lily Guerin, costumes by Yunzhu Zeng, lighting by Kathy A. Perkins, sound by Frederick Kennedy, production dramaturgy by Eric M. Glover and Ashley M. Thomas, technical direction by Francesca DeCicco, vocal and dialect coaching by Beth McGuire, fight direction by Rick Sordelet, casting by Tara Rubin/Laura Schutzel, C.S.A., stage management by Zachry J. Bailey, and assistant stage management by Kevin Zhu.
The cast includes Malachi Beasley, Brandon E. Burton, Anthony Holiday, William Ragsdale, Kadijah Raquel, Christina Acosta Robinson, Ken Robinson, Sana "Prince" Sarr, Kimberly Scott, Nomè SiDone, and Matthew Elijah Webb.
On the South Side of 1950s Chicago, Lena Younger dreams of using her deceased husband's insurance money to move her family out of their cramped apartment to a better neighborhood. Her son, Walter Lee, Jr., wants to use it instead to set himself up in business; while her daughter, Beneatha, dreams of medical school. In Lorraine Hansberry's groundbreaking, defiantly hopeful drama, an African American family's dreams and conflicts are amplified by external tensions and prejudice in a country on the cusp of change.
A Raisin in the Sun is Yale Rep's 2019-20 Will Power! production. The run includes four 10:15AM performances, March 31-April 3, 2020, available to high school groups. All four student matinees are currently sold out.
Tickets for A Raisin in the Sun range from $12-99 and are available online at yalerep.org, by phone at (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street). Student, senior, and group rates are also available.