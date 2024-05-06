Cast and Creative Team Set For Hartford Stage's 2.5 MINUTE RIDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hartford Stage announced the cast and creative team for the Tony Award-winning theatre's 60th anniversary season finale, Lisa Kron's 2.5 Minute Ride. Directed by the theater's Associate Artistic Director Zoë Golub-Sass and featuring actor Lena Kaminsky, this one-person show invites you to experience the ups and downs of the Kron Family from May 30 through June 23, 2024, at 50 Church Street, Hartford, CT.

Lisa is making a video about her dad, capturing the big and small moments of his life. Her story careens from their eccentric family's annual amusement park vacations to their father-daughter journey to Auschwitz, where his parents were killed. Step on this rollercoaster ride of high hilarity and deep disquiet as one woman tries to make sense of it all. From Tony Award-winning playwright Lisa Kron (Fun Home) comes a surprising tragicomedy about coming to terms with where — and who — you come from.

“2.5 Minute Ride is a play I've loved for a long time,” says director Zoë Golub-Sass. “It's funny, moving, and utterly captivating. It's about families and figuring out—at times, accidentally—who you are in the context of who you're from. It's filled with surprise and wit, and offers brilliant, unexpected juxtapositions around every corner—all propelled by an undercurrent of love, curiosity, and humor. I'm thrilled to be directing this play here in Hartford.”

About the Cast and Creative Team

Zoë Golub-Sass is the Associate Artistic Director at Hartford Stage, a member of the Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, and part of the Emerging Leadership Team at the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford. Her directing credits include: R&J Redux (also co-adaptor, FringePVD/The Wilbury Group); Martyr (Hartt School); Lost and Found, What the Market Will Bear, and Pyramid Effect (Williamstown Theatre Festival Directing Studio); Twelfth Night (Leonard Bernstein Festival of the Creative Arts). Golub-Sass has lead readings and workshops with the Denver Center, New Dramatists, HartBeat Ensemble, and Boston Playwrights' Theater among others. It was recently announced that she will be directing Hurricane Diane in Hartford Stage's 2024/2025 season.

﻿NYC-based actor and director Lena Kaminsky makes her Hartford Stage debut as Lisa. She played the role in the 2018 production at Kitchen Theatre Company, also directed by Golub-Sass. Kaminsky's regional credits include: If I Forget (Barrington Stage Company); My Name is Asher Lev (George Street Playhouse); Fortune (Geva Theatre); Kodachrome, Black Pearl Sings! (Portland Center Stage); 2.5 Minute Ride, Birds of East Africa, Swimming in the Shallows (Kitchen Theatre Company); In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play (Syracuse Stage); Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (Virginia Stage Company); Outside Mullingar (Saint Michael's Playhouse); Almost, Maine (Opera House Arts); Love, Janis (Kansas City Repertory Theatre); Trying (TheatreWorks Hartford), as well as work at Cleveland Playhouse, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and others. Film: The Informer, Reunion, Little Mouse (written & directed). Television: East New York, Law & Order. She received her BFA from Emerson College and is a member of The Actors Center.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Judy Gailen, Costume Designer April Hickman, Lighting Designer Daisy Long, and Sound Designer Jane Shaw, with casting by Alaine Alldaffer. The production Stage Manager is Avery Trunko.

2.5 Minute Ride will run Thursday, May 30, 2024 through Sunday, June 23, 2024. Tuesday through Thursday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8:00 p.m.; matinee performances on Saturdays, Sundays, and a select Wednesday begin at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for 2.5 Minute Ride start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Groups wanting to create a special occasion out of their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before or after the performance. Email boxoffice@hartfordstage.org for more information about pricing and availability.

