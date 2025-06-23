Cast Set for SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN at Playhouse on Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, Screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, will run at Playhouse on Park from July 16th to August 17th. The production will be directed by Evan Hoffman, with music direction by Melanie Guerin and choreography by Robert Mintz.

A wildly inventive re-imagining of “the greatest movie musical of all time” set at a screening of the iconic film that goes horribly wrong, until super fans swoop in and save the day! SINGIN' IN THE RAIN has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her. Filled with unforgettable scenes, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards including “Make 'Em Laugh,” “Good Morning,” and of course, the title song, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN is perfect entertainment for any fan of golden age movie musicals – but with a twist!

The cast includes Daniel Plimpton* (Don Lockwood/Ensemble): National Tour: BOOK OF MORMON, SPRING AWAKENING, WHITE CHRISTMAS. Asolo Rep: Bobby Child CRAZY FOR YOU; Pioneer Theatre: Ogie WAITRESS, Nigel SOMETHING ROTTEN.

Robert Mintz* (Cosmo Brown/Ensemble): Olney Theatre Center: FROZEN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF; Riverside Theatre: 42ND STREET; Walnut Street Theatre: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN. Lindsay Gloriana Bohon (Kathy/Ensemble): Monument Arts: Nellie Forbush SOUTH PACIFIC; MGM Beau Rivage: Jovie ELF, Forbes Center: Allison/Sarah Brown u/s GUYS & DOLLS. Carolyn Burke (Lina Lamont/Ensemble) Playhouse on Park: THE PROM, CHICAGO, BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS, stop/time member, NextStop Theater VA: SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN. Parker Joh (R.F. Simpson/Ensemble) Fireside Theatre: Head Waiter MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS; Rusty Charlie GUYS AND DOLLS, Mill Mountain Theatre: Father Alexandrios MAMMA MIA!; Warehouse Theatre: Otto SPRING AWAKENING. Julia Solecki (Dora Bailey U/S Lina Lamont): Playhouse on Park: THE PROM, BANDSTAND, PIPPIN; Majestic Theater: INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP. Juno Brosas (Zelda Zanders) The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati: Belle BEAUTY & THE BEAST; TCT Cincinnati: Cinderella R&H CINDERELLA; Short North Stage: Pilar/Elle u/s LEGALLY BLONDE; Dayton Opera: Liat SOUTH PACIFIC. Patrick MacLennan (Prod. Tenor/Ensemble) NYC: WAITING IN THE WINGS LILI MARLENE, A SKETCH OF NEW YORK, END OF THE LINE. Regional: Angel KINKY BOOTS, Scarecrow THE WIZARD OF OZ. Liam Monoghan (Swing) Actors Ensemble of Berkeley: Claudio MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING; Marin Musical Theatre Company: Ensemble THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW; The Hartt School: Boland DOGFIGHT. Mallory Cunningham (Swing): Playhouse on Park: Kristine A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, MAMA D’s, stop/time; Temple Theatre: Rumpleteazer CATS, Cape Fear Regional Theatre: Tzeitel FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Evan Hoffmann (Director) is an award-winning director, actor, designer, and producer from the Washington, DC Metropolitan region. For over a decade, Evan was the Producing Artistic Director of NextStop Theatre in Herndon, VA. During his tenure, Evan directed numerous productions and produced nearly 100 plays and musicals. Some of his favorite projects included The Shawshank Redemption, The 39 Steps, Catch Me If You Can, City of Angels, Frankenstein, Singin' in the Rain, East of Eden, The Wedding Singer, Boeing Boeing, Deathtrap, The Secret Garden, and Into the Woods. In 2009, he was named an International Fellow at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

Tickets are now on sale for SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, prices ranging from $25.00-$55.00. Group rates are available!. All tickets are subject to a $2.50 service charge. Discounted preview performances Wednesday, July 16th at 7:30pm and Thursday July 17th at 2:00pm and 7:30pm. Regular Performances June 6 - 22. Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm*, Tuesdays at 2:00pm, Wednesdays at 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm. Special 10:30 am performances on Thursday, July 31st, and Friday, August 8th.

*Talk Back with the cast following Sunday matinee performances.

Comments