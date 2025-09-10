Cast Announced for Playhouse On Park’s Production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on Park will open its 17th season with Million Dollar Quartet, the smash-hit musical inspired by the legendary 1956 recording session that brought together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Directed by Alessandro Gian Viviano with music direction by Chris Coffey, the production runs September 24–October 19, 2025.

Set at Sun Records on a December evening in 1956, Million Dollar Quartet brings to life one of the greatest jam sessions in rock ‘n’ roll history. Featuring chart-topping hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” and “Great Balls of Fire,” the show is an irresistible celebration of four icons navigating the complexities of fame and the cost of their dreams.

Cast

*Appearing through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

Performances & Tickets

Preview Performances: Sept. 24–25 ($35)

Regular Performances: Sept. 26–Oct. 19 ($45–$55)

Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Special Performances:

Discounted 10:30 a.m. shows on Oct. 2 and Oct. 10 ($25)

Talkbacks with the cast follow every Sunday matinee

Tickets are available at playhouseonpark.org or by calling the box office at (860) 523-5900 x10. Group rates are available.