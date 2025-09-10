Cast Announced for Playhouse On Park’s Production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Production runs September 24–October 19, 2025, in West Hartford.
Playhouse on Park will open its 17th season with Million Dollar Quartet, the smash-hit musical inspired by the legendary 1956 recording session that brought together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Directed by Alessandro Gian Viviano with music direction by Chris Coffey, the production runs September 24–October 19, 2025.
Set at Sun Records on a December evening in 1956, Million Dollar Quartet brings to life one of the greatest jam sessions in rock ‘n’ roll history. Featuring chart-topping hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” and “Great Balls of Fire,” the show is an irresistible celebration of four icons navigating the complexities of fame and the cost of their dreams.
Elvis Presley – Brian Steinberg (Million Dollar Quartet, NCC Summer Theatre; Turkeyville Dinner Theatre; Clinton Area Showboat)
Jerry Lee Lewis – Alex Burnette (National Tours: Madagascar the Musical, A Charlie Brown Christmas)
Johnny Cash – Kendall McShane (Stag and Lion Theatre: As You Like It; Boston Playwrights’ Theatre: Alligator-a-Phobia in 3-D)
Carl Perkins / Music Director – Chris Coffey* (Playhouse on Park: The Shubert Alley Cats; credits include North Shore, Riverside, Connecticut Repertory/UConn, The Engeman)
Sam Phillips – John Elliott* (Playhouse on Park: Bandstand, The Shubert Alley Cats)
Dyanne – Paloma D’Auria (National Tours: Mean Girls, Elf: The Musical)
W. S. “Fluke” Holland / Cover Elvis – Jeffrey Kelly (National Tour: Annie; Theatre SilCo: Escape to Margaritaville)
Jay Perkins – Joey Nuhfer (Surflight Theatre: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story; Hickory Theatre: Jesus Christ Superstar)
*Appearing through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Preview Performances: Sept. 24–25 ($35)
Regular Performances: Sept. 26–Oct. 19 ($45–$55)
Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m.
Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.
Fridays at 8:00 p.m.
Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.
Sundays at 2:00 p.m.
Discounted 10:30 a.m. shows on Oct. 2 and Oct. 10 ($25)
Talkbacks with the cast follow every Sunday matinee
Tickets are available at playhouseonpark.org or by calling the box office at (860) 523-5900 x10. Group rates are available.
