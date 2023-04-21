Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of WEBSTER'S BITCH By Jacqueline Bircher, Produced By Playhouse On Park

WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher will run at Playhouse on Park May 31 - June 18, 2023.

Apr. 21, 2023  

WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher will run at Playhouse on Park May 31 - June 18, 2023. This production will be directed by Vanessa Morosco. WEBSTER'S BITCH is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

When their Editor-in-Chief gets caught using some unexpected profanity, the employees of Webster's Dictionary find themselves at the center of an internet uprising over gender and obscenity in the age of social media. As office politics collide with ambition, morality, and lexicography, the future of the English language hangs in the balance. A play about vulgar words and the people who define them.

About the Director: Vanessa Morosco (she/her) is a multi-hyphenate theatre practitioner who focuses on the intersectional spirit of collaboration through an ethical framework. As a director, she has created productions for several theatres, including the American Shakespeare Center, Palm Beach Dramaworks, The Tank, Gateway Playhouse, Harlem Shakespeare Festival, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, and Southwest Shakespeare Company. Vanessa is an ongoing collaborator with Clutch Productions in New York, where she fosters and directs new plays by women playwrights. She represents one half of the 50/50 SHAKESPEARE PROJECT, and will direct the world premiere of HAMLET 50/50 in 2023. As the co-founder of IMPACT DRAMA, she consults for multinational corporations to create drama-based content for use in training and development, focusing on global diversity and inclusion, unconscious bias, power harassment, and cultural awareness. (impactdrama.net) Vanessa is a member of AEA, SDC, Statera, and holds an M.A. in Ethics from Yale University. (vanessamorosco.com)

The cast includes Isabel Monk Cade (Ellie) Classic Stage Company YOUNG WOMEN OF VALOR, The New Museum THE REAL Amanda Palmer, The Tank Theatre FUNNY VALENTINE, Centenary Stage THE LEARNED LADIES, HanJie Chow (Nick) Theatrelab: Ma Luo SKY OF DARKNESS, Creating Apart 2021: Jeremy BOXES, AADA: Ryan BIKE AMERICA. HanJie is also a Broadway Costumer: POTUS, KPOP, Veanne Cox* (Joyce) Broadway: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, A FREE MAN OF COLOR, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, CAROLINE OR CHANGE, THE DINNER PARTY, COMPANY, SMILE. She has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Helen Hayes Awards and has received special Drama Desk and Obie Awards for excellence in the Theatre, Peter Simon Hilton* (Frank) National Tours: OKLAHOMA!, LES MISERABLES, FROST/NIXON; Denver Center HAMLET, Palm Beach Dramaworks: SKYLIGHT, ARCADIA, EQUUS; Alabama Shakespeare Festival MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, JULIUS CAESAR, 39 STEPS;. 7 years w/Aquila Theater Company, and Mia Wurgaft (Gwen) Mia is a Juilliard MFA Acting candidate. American Shakespeare Center Desdemona OTHELLO, Viola/Sebastian TWELFTH NIGHT, Helena A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Ma Joad GRAPES OF WRATH, The Queen in CYMBELINE.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for WEBSTER'S BITCH, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on May 31st and June 1st, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast and playwright after each Sunday matinee.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




Education @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS Program For Infants and Young Children Photo
Education @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS Program For Infants and Young Children
Education @ the Warner announces MINI CREATORS, a free program for children ages birth-5 years and caregivers, Wednesday mornings at 11 - 11:45 am, May 3 - June 21, 2023. MINI CREATORS sessions will take place in the Warner Theatre's new Warner Club at 80 Main St. in Torrington, CT.  
Connecticut Lyric Opera Brings Mozarts DON GIOVANNI To New Britain, Hartford, New London & Photo
Connecticut Lyric Opera Brings Mozart's DON GIOVANNI To New Britain, Hartford, New London & Middletown
Mozart's Don Giovanni, considered to be one of the greatest operatic works in the classical repertoire, will receive a gripping production by Connecticut Lyric Opera (CLO) in partnership with the Connecticut Virtuosi Orchestra.
FUSE Theatre CT Presents FALSETTOS Photo
FUSE Theatre CT Presents FALSETTOS
.FUSE Theatre of CT presents William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony-winning musical Falsettos for six performances only June 3-11 at Bregamos Theater in New Haven, CT. Falsettos is described as, “hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique - a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball and AIDS.'
Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Pu Photo
Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts 'The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Puppet Building and Video Production'
As part of the 2023 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Puppet Building and Video Production on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS TERENCE BLANCHARD'S CHAMPION, April 29Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS TERENCE BLANCHARD'S CHAMPION, April 29
April 21, 2023

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Terence Blanchard's Champion at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage). 
Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of WEBSTER'S BITCH By Jacqueline Bircher, Produced By Playhouse On ParkCast Announced For The World Premiere Of WEBSTER'S BITCH By Jacqueline Bircher, Produced By Playhouse On Park
April 21, 2023

WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher will run at Playhouse on Park May 31 - June 18, 2023. This production will be directed by Vanessa Morosco. WEBSTER'S BITCH is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. 
Education @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS Program For Infants and Young ChildrenEducation @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS Program For Infants and Young Children
April 21, 2023

Education @ the Warner announces MINI CREATORS, a free program for children ages birth-5 years and caregivers, Wednesday mornings at 11 - 11:45 am, May 3 - June 21, 2023. MINI CREATORS sessions will take place in the Warner Theatre's new Warner Club at 80 Main St. in Torrington, CT.  
Connecticut Lyric Opera Brings Mozart's DON GIOVANNI To New Britain, Hartford, New London & MiddletownConnecticut Lyric Opera Brings Mozart's DON GIOVANNI To New Britain, Hartford, New London & Middletown
April 21, 2023

Mozart's Don Giovanni, considered to be one of the greatest operatic works in the classical repertoire, will receive a gripping production by Connecticut Lyric Opera (CLO) in partnership with the Connecticut Virtuosi Orchestra.
FUSE Theatre CT Presents FALSETTOSFUSE Theatre CT Presents FALSETTOS
April 21, 2023

.FUSE Theatre of CT presents William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony-winning musical Falsettos for six performances only June 3-11 at Bregamos Theater in New Haven, CT. Falsettos is described as, “hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique - a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball and AIDS.'
share