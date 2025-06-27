CT Critics Circle Awards Top Honors to PRIMARY TRUST and RAGTIME at 33rd Annual Ceremony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pulitzer Prize winning play, Primary Trust, a moving, bittersweet drama about loneliness and friendship, which played at TheaterWorks Hartford, and a powerful, emotionally stirring production of Ragtime at Goodspeed Musicals took top honors at the 33rd annual Connecticut Critics Circle Awards (ctcritics.org) held on Monday, June 23.

The event, which celebrates the work from the state's professional theaters during the 2024 – 2025 season, was held at the Event Center, Housatonic Community College, in downtown Bridgeport. The ceremony was emceed by Stuart Brown, president of the CT Critics Circle.

Ragtime was also honored for Best Director of a Musical (Christopher D. Betts) and Best Actor in a Musical (Michael Wordly). Rashidra Scott from Goodspeed Musical's A Christmas Story received Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Primary Trust also garnered a Best Featured Actor in a Play for Samuel Stricklen.

The chilling, highly theatrical production of Hartford Stage's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde received the most overall awards on Monday night, primarily in the creative categories. The show was recognized for Costume Design (An-lin Dauber), Lighting (Evan C. Anderson), and Sound Design (Jane Shaw). Nathan Darrow, as the tormented Dr. Jekyll, received Best Actor in a Play. Melia Bensussen, the artistic director of Hartford Stage, received Best Director of a Play for Romeo & Juliet.

Three productions from the Westport Country Playhouse garnered awards. Their deliriously funny The 39 Steps won for Best Ensemble. Erin Noel Grennan received Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as a no-nonsense maid in Theatre People, while Anna Louizos was recognized for her lush Scenic Design in Native Gardens.

Awards for outstanding actress in a play and musical went to Irene Glezos (Musical Theatre of CT's Master Class) and Kate Baldwin (Sharon Playhouse's The Prom), respectively. Felicia Curry won for her Best Solo Performance in the TheaterWorks Hartford production of Sandra.

Other winners were Jordan Friend for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Sharon Playhouse's Rock of Ages, Mallory Davis (Best Choreography) for her energetic dance numbers in the Music Theatre of CT's White Christmas, and Camilla Tassi for Best Projections for A Contemporary Theatre of CT's Fiddler on the Roof.

Semina De Laurentis, who is stepping down as Artistic Direct of Seven Angels Theatre, received a Special Award honoring her 35 years at the helm of the Waterbury theater. Lauren Yarger was honored with the Tom Killen Award for lifetime service to the theater.

For the first time, the Annual Awards Ceremony was live streamed. The recording is available at: https://www.youtube.com/live/yBrXUMIzgts?si=v2CmLX6d1m-1zwTu

Helping to present the awards were Connecticut Critic Circle members Karen Isaacs, Nancy Sasso Janis, and Tim Leininger.

The Connecticut Critics Circle was founded in 1990. The statewide organization is comprised of reviewers, writers, and broadcasters that cover the professional theaters throughout the entire state. The annual awards honor the actors, directors, designers and others who help make our professional theater so highly regarded in and outside the state.

