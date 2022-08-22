COOLIDGE AFTER MIDNIGHT Film Series Honors Composer Fabio Frizzi With Coolidge After Midnite Award

The Coolidge Corner Theatre's Coolidge After Midnite film series will honor legendary composer Fabio Frizzi before a special screening of Zombie on Saturday, September 17, 2022 with the fourth Coolidge After Midnite Award.

Maestro Frizzi will be at the Coolidge on Saturday, September 17, 2022 for a 9PM ET concert featuring his Frizzi 2 Fulci band. The After Midnite Award ceremony will immediately follow his performance. Concert ticket holders are invited to stay for the Award and film screening. The Maestro behind the gothic soundtracks for Lucio Fulci's Italian horror classics is returning to the Coolidge after his visits in 2017 and 2019 to perform live scores for the film The Beyond. Fabio Frizzi, who gave the hellish nightmare films Zombie, The Beyond, Gates of Hell (aka City of the Living Dead), and Seven Notes in Black their unique and hallucinatory atmosphere, will perform his chilling compositions live with a full band.

"The Coolidge Corner Theatre is proud to honor composer Fabio Frizzi by presenting him with our fourth Coolidge After Midnite Award, recognizing his outstanding work in some of the greatest genre films ever made," says Coolidge Corner Theatre Director of Special Programming Mark Anastasio. "Maestro Frizzi's haunting music has thrilled our audiences for years and we're so excited to have him back at the Coolidge for what is sure to be another legendary performance!"

Coolidge After Midnite Honors Fabio Frizzi

Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9PM ET (Concert) & 11:59PM ET (Award and Screening)

Tickets: https://coolidge.org/package/coolidge-after-midnite-honors-fabio-frizzi

Frizzi 2 Fulci is Fabio Frizzi's tribute concert to director Lucio Fulci. On tour since 2013, this show takes the soundtracks of the Maestro, written for the films of his director friend, to stages around the world.

After their debut in London at Union Chapel on Halloween night 2013, Frizzi 2 Fulci has since toured Europe but also the United States for 5 tours. The music composed for the emblematic films such as Zombie, The Beyond, City of the Living Dead, Manhattan Baby, and The Psychic have won over a large international audience passionate about horror.

This repertoire with progressive rock sounds is interpreted on stage by a supergroup that the Maestro created specifically with some of the best musicians of the Roman scene. 2 hours of sounds and images to relive some of the strongest moments of genre cinema.

The inaugural Coolidge After Midnite Award was presented to Lloyd Kaufman of Troma Entertainment in November 2015, with awards also going to actor Adrienne Barbeau in 2017, and director William Lustig in 2018. The Coolidge After Midnite Award honors filmmakers who have contributed to midnite movie culture through the genres of horror, science fiction, and cult films.

The nonprofit Coolidge Corner Theatre is a premier American independent cinema renowned for its curated feature film programming and innovative signature educational, cultural, and entertainment programs. A beloved movie house, the Coolidge has been pleasing audiences with the best in cinematic entertainment since 1933. In addition to showcasing the best in American and international art film releases, the Coolidge has won numerous awards and recognition for creative and innovative programming. Original signature programs currently include: Science on Screen (expanded nationally with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation), the prestigious Coolidge Award, The Sounds of Silents, Coolidge After Midnite, Big Screen Classics, Wide Lens, Cinema Jukebox, and weekend matinee Kids' Shows. The Theatre also screens live broadcasts from London's National Theatre and world-renowned opera and ballet companies, and hosts visiting filmmakers, several prominent film festivals, screenings of local work and film workshops. For more information, please visit www.coolidge.org.