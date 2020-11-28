CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Is Back At TheaterWorks

Fresh, funny and smart - it's back. Conceived and directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, Connecticut's favorite holiday tradition returns to TheaterWorks Hartford. CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS features seven playwrights each adding their own spin to the canon of holiday traditions past.

Rob said "This is Christmas on the Rocks as you know it - but filmed to stream on our stage - and this year, the audience will be behind the bar." Filmed in first person Point of View, this adventurous new look puts you right in the middle of the action.

Rob added "This year more than ever, we all want to hold onto joy, hope and traditions past. Streaming Christmas on the Rocks is the perfect tradition to share with family and friends - near and far"

It's Christmas Eve in a rundown local bar. Expecting a silent night, the bartender finds himself mixing drinks for a parade of surprising guests - children from your favorite Christmas specials and movies - now all grown up. Join them as they pour out their Christmas woes in this delightful parody.

CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS streams December 1 through December 31, 2020.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You