CHEESE FRIES AND FRUIT LOOPS by Chris Fuller Will Perform in Westport Connecticut Before New York Transfer

Step Forward Entertainment, helmed by Producer Bob Blume, today announced two upcoming benefit performances of CHEESE FRIES AND FRUIT LOOPS,a humorous and poignant new solo show written and performed by Chris Fuller about his pursuit of a life-long dream: to play on the PGA Tour, while living with Bipolar Mental Disorder. Diagnosed at age 26, Fuller details the difficulties of competing in professional golf tournaments, while his mind raced out of control with sudden mood swings setting him on a path to self-destruction. The show, directed by noted Off Broadway director Mark S. Graham and produced by veteran theatre producer Robert R. Blume of Step Forward Entertainment (Drama Desk Awards 1999-2018), chronicles Fuller's journey to control his extreme highs and lows. In doing so, he meets a cast of colorful characters who help him arrive at a self-actualization when he unexpectedly finds his bliss. It is a story with self-deprecating humor and unedited insight.

While playing 17 different characters, Fuller recounts events in his life going freely from the past to the present. In one scene, he reenacts the first time he competed at golf when, at the age of four, he had a putt-putt contest with a house guest, legendary actress Bette Davis.

The two benefit performances, with a suggested donation of $15 per seat, will be held on July 23rd and 24th at 8pm at the Westport Women's Club, 44 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT. Seating will be cabaret style and complimentary Wine and Cheese will be served.

Chris has an invitation to perform on Theater Row in New York as part of the prestigious 2022 United Solo Theatre Festival, and is excited for these two performances, in Westport, CT to benefit The Artists Collective of Westport, to help underwrite art supplies and art activities for those in need within the community.

Chris Fuller, in addition to making his acting debut, is also making his debut as a Playwright. He has previously written a humorous satirical book titled Goodnight, Golf! He will be giving away a copy of his book after an onstage putting contest during the show. Chris is the son of famed author John G. Fuller (The Ghost of Flight 401) and playwright Elizabeth Fuller (Me & Jezebel).

Reservations with a suggested donation of $15 can be made at aspetuck@optonline.net or by phone at 203-349-8786.