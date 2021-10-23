Broadway's Linda Eder Will Make Return to the Ridgefield Playhouse Stage on November 19

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder is best known for originating the role of Lucy in her Theater World Award-winning performance in the Broadway production of Jekyll and Hyde. Now the songstress returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse by popular demand on Friday, November 19 at 8pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series. A best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, Eder brings a diverse repertoire spanning Broadway, Standards, Pop, Country, and Jazz. When Eder performs live in-concert, audiences are awed by the ease of her transitions between genres, effortlessly displaying the full range of her incredible vocal gift of performing any chosen material. Enjoy a great night out with dinner and a show - visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and get a free glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets

Born in Tucson, Arizona and raised in Brainerd, Minnesota, Eder began her career right out of high school singing all around her home state, and she eventually landed a gig at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. But it was her appearance on the 1987 season of Star Search, during which she won for an unprecedented 12 straight weeks, which attracted the attention of audiences and record companies alike.

Eder launched her recording career in 1991 with her self-titled debut album, soon established a vital niche as America's most popular, and acclaimed new interpreter of Pop, Standard and Theatrical genres. She released two more solo albums before starring in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde beginning on April 28, 1997. As the tragic character Lucy in this new musical, Eder blew the roof off New York City's Plymouth Theatre eight times a week as she belted out her signature songs Someone Like You and A New Life. Her Broadway debut, for which she was rewarded with a Drama Desk nomination, sent her already rapidly rising star blazing across the sky securing her a spot as one of America's most beloved singers and dynamic live performers.

In 2018, Linda recorded her 17th solo album, a Broadway/Standards CD entitled If You See Me, with music for the title track written by her son, Jake Wildhorn, and lyrics written by Linda herself. She has also put out her first "behind the scenes" DVD entitled "The Other Side" compiled from personal moments at work and at home over a three year period and culminating with the making of If You See Me.

She has appeared on television numerous times. TrailMIX, her primetime Animal Planet special about singers with a passion for horses, was a natural extension of her love for animals and featured Linda interviewing fellow recording artists and performers Sheryl Crow, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, Rob Thomas, and Aerosmith's Joe Perry. She has been featured on numerous PBS television concert specials including Clay Aiken's Tried & True, Hallelujah Broadway, Linda Eder: The PBS Concert, Best of Broadway: Broadway The Leading Ladies, Best of Broadway: The Love Songs, Jim Brickman Plays The Disney Songbook, and more. Her 2001 Holiday Concert, Christmas Stays the Same, was broadcast on Bravo TV and continues to be a popular selling DVD.

The concert stage remains the mainstay of Eder's career. She has performed for sold-out crowds in venues across the country and throughout Europe. She has performed at many prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, The Palace Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, Wolftrap, New York City's Town Hall, Davies Hall, among many others. Always touring in great company, her collaborators have included the late Oscar-winning composer and pianist Marvin Hamlisch, Emmy and Grammy winner Michael Feinstein, and conductor of the Boston Pops Keith Lockhart. Eder is happiest on stage singing for her audiences and spreading the joy she exudes.

Stephen Holden of The New York Times wrote, "What do we mean when we use the word perfection? The question arises every time I watch the pop singer Linda Eder...."

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($57.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.