BroadwayKids&Company Will Perform Silver Jubilee Production of ANNIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayKids&Company, Southeastern Connecticuts premier pre-professional performing arts studio, is celebrating an impressive milestone this year. 25 years ago the studio was founded by owner Kristin Burrows. It was her dream to bring high quality performing arts opportunities to children in Southeastern CT. Beginning with a small group of students and rehearsing in her basement she mounted a production of Annie to rave reviews. Now, 25 years later she will once again bring the story of the plucky little orphan who always sees the good in everyone to life, this time on the stage of the historic Garde Arts Center in New London, CT on May 30th and 31st.

The production is directed by Kristin Burrows, with choreography by Hannah Burrows and Music Direction by Robin Martelle and Kelsey DeCarlo. It stars Ava Yacovou and Evelyn Martelle in the title role, with Ava playing the role on Friday and Evelyn on Saturday. It also features Giuliana Cady (Duffy), Claire Dlubac (July), Exelia Fraser (Pepper - Friday), Gianna Gingras (Pepper - Saturday), Emily Straub (Tessie - Friday), Jacqueline Tirado (Tessie - Saturday), Viviane Holwitt (Kate - Friday), Jordyn Valles (Kate - Saturday), Alexandra Holwitt (Molly - Friday) and Brasil Demars (Molly - Saturday) as Annie's friends at the orphanage. Lexie Hullivan shines as Miss Hannigan, and Ryder Poirier, Keniyah Hill, and Isabella Franco provide stellar comic relief as Rooster and Lily. (Keniyah plays the role on Friday and Isabella on Saturday.) Rounding out the cast are Sebastian Martelle as Oliver Warbucks and Elsa Jungkeit as Grace Farrell. Additionally, the talented ensemble are all students at BroadwayKids&Company.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds