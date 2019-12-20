Brief Cameo Productions to Present RAGTIME In Concert

Brief Cameo Productions has announced the upcoming opening of its inaugural production: Ragtime the Musical in Concert. Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Once on This Island, Seussical and Lucky Stiff), musical direction by Jill Brunelle, directed by Connecticut native Jim Clark and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, Ragtime is a truly unique and powerful portrait of America that is sure to inspire actors and audiences alike. Ragtime will run for one night only on January 11, 2020. The performance is at 7:00 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the thrilling adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's iconic novel, Ragtime the Musical in Concert will feature talent from rising New York City actors and Ivoryton Playhouse veterans, a 10-piece on-stage orchestra, and stunning projection design that presents a unique experience for theater veterans, families and newcomers. Further information about the Ragtime the Musical, including interviews and commentary from the director and cast, can be found here. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

"Ragtime the Musical in Concert is a passion project for us. This has been a piece that I personally have loved since I first encountered Ragtime during its 1998 premier, and throughout its national tour and revival during the 2000's," said director Jim Clark. " When the idea of this musical came we leaped at the opportunity. It's such a beautiful and relevant piece to the world we are living in today. We knew early on that if we were going to do Ragtime, we wanted to bring the music to life and keep the focus on the orchestra, the music and the performances."

Ragtime the Musical will be the first piece brought to life by the newly formed Connecticut production company, Brief Cameo Productions. Founded by musical theater veterans with experience bringing shows to some of the biggest stages in the U.S., Brief Cameo Productions seeks to bring concert productions to musical theater classics to audiences and provide an opportunity for theatergoers to fully immerse themselves in the sounds of some of the most well-known shows in the world. More information about Brief Cameo Productions can be found here.





