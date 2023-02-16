Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballard Institute Presents 'Puppetry, Ritual, And Performance In Turkey' Forum With John Bell

The event is on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Feb. 16, 2023  
Ballard Institute Presents 'Puppetry, Ritual, And Performance In Turkey' Forum With John Bell

Join Ballard Institute Director John Bell in a discussion of his puppet performance, workshop, and exhibition projects at last fall's Istanbul Biennial, in the first Ballard Institute 2023 Spring Puppet Forum: "Puppetry, Ritual, and Performance in Turkey: The Istanbul Biennial and Beyond" on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

In a conversation with Puppet Arts Interim Technical Supervisor Matthew Sorensen, Dr. Bell will discuss his work on Demons of Society, an outdoor Bread and Puppet Theater pageant production, as well as his two Biennial exhibitions-Annals of Object Performance: Puppetry, Street Performance, and Activism, and Peter Schumann's Bedsheet Paintings; and his work with theater and arts organizations in Diyarbakir, Kurdistan. Dr. Bell's talk will touch on the history of Turkey as a center of puppet and object performance from the Byzantine and Ottoman Empires to the present, and the ongoing challenges Turkish artists and performers face living and working within an authoritarian society. To learn more about this forum and Dr. John Bell visit: bimp.uconn.edu/2023/02/09/bell-forum.

Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. Forums will be broadcast via Ballard Institute Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute). For more information or if you require accommodation to attend a forum, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.



Review: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at Ridgefield Theater Barn Photo
Review: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at Ridgefield Theater Barn
On Saturday, March 11, 2023, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of my favorite annual theater traditions in seeing AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn in Ridgefield, CT.  This annual event is a new series each year of original one act plays, mostly in the comedy genre, and always done extremely well by a very talented cast.  Seven total one acts were performed this year, with no intermission.  The prop and scene changes, during the blackouts, between each one act were smooth and efficient.  This was a packed house in an intimate setting.  The cast enters and exits through the center aisle of the audience.  The walls of stage left and stage right are visible to the audience.  Every audience member seemed to be highly entertained.
Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13 Photo
Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13
The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present Come Back to Sorrento in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm. Conducted by Maurice Steinberg, featuring Italian composers, melodies and more with vocal selections.   The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since.
Review: The Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Stuns At The Bushnell Photo
Review: The Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Stuns At The Bushnell
The national tour of the much-lauded Hadestown is playing at the Bushnell in Hartford through March 12, and this production is nothing short of stunning.
UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Childrens Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manches Photo
UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manchester
AN IMAGINATIVE CHILDREN'S SHOW UPCYCLED CINDERELLA is coming to Little Theatre of Manchester on April 22!

More Hot Stories For You


UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of ManchesterUPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manchester
March 10, 2023

AN IMAGINATIVE CHILDREN'S SHOW UPCYCLED CINDERELLA is coming to Little Theatre of Manchester on April 22!
Creative Teams Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2023 Season Featuring SUMMER STOCK World Premiere & MoreCreative Teams Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2023 Season Featuring SUMMER STOCK World Premiere & More
March 10, 2023

Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has announced the music, choreographer and director teams for its 2023 season productions at the Goodspeed Opera House.
Ballet Hispanico Comes To The Ridgefield PlayhouseBallet Hispanico Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse
March 10, 2023

One of America's cultural treasures, Ballet Hispánico has spent the last 50 years as the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy. Founded by dance visionary and National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez in 1970, it is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Program is at the Jewish Federation SouthburyFIDDLER ON THE ROOF Program is at the Jewish Federation Southbury
March 10, 2023

The Jewish Federation of Western CT welcomes Dr. Stuart Brown, theater reviewer and member of the Outer Critics Circle for a program devoted to the beloved Broadway musical, Fiddler on the Roof.  
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Cast For Suspense Thriller MAURITIUSWestport Country Playhouse Announces Cast For Suspense Thriller MAURITIUS
March 9, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse announces casting for a Script in Hand playreading of Theresa Rebeck's thriller, “Mauritius,” on Monday, March13, at 7 p.m., directed by the playright herself. The play's title refers to the island of Mauritius (pronounced mr·i·shuhs), the origin of two extremely valuable, rare stamps that incite a conflict to gain their possession.
share