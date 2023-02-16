Ballard Institute Presents 'Puppetry, Ritual, And Performance In Turkey' Forum With John Bell

Join Ballard Institute Director John Bell in a discussion of his puppet performance, workshop, and exhibition projects at last fall's Istanbul Biennial, in the first Ballard Institute 2023 Spring Puppet Forum: "Puppetry, Ritual, and Performance in Turkey: The Istanbul Biennial and Beyond" on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

In a conversation with Puppet Arts Interim Technical Supervisor Matthew Sorensen, Dr. Bell will discuss his work on Demons of Society, an outdoor Bread and Puppet Theater pageant production, as well as his two Biennial exhibitions-Annals of Object Performance: Puppetry, Street Performance, and Activism, and Peter Schumann's Bedsheet Paintings; and his work with theater and arts organizations in Diyarbakir, Kurdistan. Dr. Bell's talk will touch on the history of Turkey as a center of puppet and object performance from the Byzantine and Ottoman Empires to the present, and the ongoing challenges Turkish artists and performers face living and working within an authoritarian society. To learn more about this forum and Dr. John Bell visit: bimp.uconn.edu/2023/02/09/bell-forum.

Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. Forums will be broadcast via Ballard Institute Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute). For more information or if you require accommodation to attend a forum, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.