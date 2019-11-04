BWW Review: WICKED DIVAS at Ridgefield Playhouse

On November 2, I had the pleasure of seeing WICKED DIVAS at the Ridgefield Playhouse, in Ridgefield, CT, a Group5production featuring Broadway stars Dee Roscioli and Alli Mauzey, who have played Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked, on Broadway, respectively

Accompanied by an extremely talented live three piece band, Dee Roscioli and Alli Mauzey performed numbers from Wicked, and additionally many other songs that particularly showcase their musical talents, spanning various genres of music.

Dee Roscioli and Alli Mauzey appear as themselves, not as Elphaba and Glinda, but occasionally get into the Elphaba and Glinda dynamic with amusing banter onstage, showing the strong stage chemistry they have with each other. They both have various costume changes, but Alli never becomes blonde, and Dee never becomes green.

Some of their songs were performed individually, while others were performed together, showing their harmony and further showcasing their stage chemistry. They both also share some interesting personal stories regarding their careers and experiences in the industry, Wicked and otherwise.

My favorite solo songs from Alli Mauzey include, "Think of Me," "Part of Your World," and of course, "Popular."

My favorite solo songs from Dee Roscioli include, "Ring Them Bells," "Let It Go," and of course, the highly anticipated song that she has professionally sung more than a thousand times, "Defying Gravity." She received a standing ovation after performing that number.

My favorite duet they sang is "Anything You Can Do," singing it as if it was Glinda and Elphaba singing it to each other, which was hilarious, and a brilliant idea to present that Annie Get Your Gun song in that Wicked context.

I highly recommend WICKED DIVAS, which although is only this one night in Ridgefield, is a touring show that has other performances scheduled in other venues. For more Ridgefield Playhouse shows, you can visit the website at https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories