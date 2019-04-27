BWW Review: SNOW WHITE at Downtown Cabaret Children's Theatre

On Saturday, April 27, I had the pleasure of seeing SNOW WHITE at the Downtown Cabaret Children's Theatre in Bridgeport, CT. This is an excellent season finale to what has been another wonderful season at the Downtown Cabaret Children's Theatre. Under the direction of Frank Root and choreography of Cassie Carroll, the stellar cast has once again brought life to Phill Hill's brilliant writing that keeps the children enthralled while simultaneously providing entertainment for the adults.

The audience was lively, as the fourth wall gets broken numerous times from the stage, the children clearly enjoying themselves and understanding the story.

The music contains adapted selections of songs originally by the Rolling Stones, Dire Straits, Tom Petty, T. Rex, Thin Lizzy, the Romantics, the B52s, and others.

The show starts centering on the main antagonist, Queen Hekuba, who is magnificently performed by Corinne Marshall, a regular in the Downtown Cabaret Children's Theatre who excels in every role, including these villain roles that even include sassing the audience, in good fun. Her facial expressions while singing and delivering lines help bring authenticity to every character she plays.

The mirror is played by another regular, Andrea Pane, in this case standing behind a transparent mirror with convincing echo sound effects, another first-rate performance!

There are only four dwarfs, but when they count themselves, they arrive at seven. How does this happen? Come to the show to find out!

Kaylin Weller who has previously played numerous ensemble roles at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre got to shine in the role of Curly, the lead dwarf, and took full advantage of this opportunity, showing the Downtown Cabaret Theatre audience that she has the level of talent and stage presence to be a star. I hope to see her in more roles that truly showcase her strong acting abilities, like this role does.

Cassie Caroll continues to entertain the audience, this time in the role of Moxie, the dwarf who talks a big game ready to fight, but becomes terrified when the fight is about to happen.

Myles Lee continues to amuse the audience, this time in the role of Doofy, the dwarf who deliberately and comically seems the most clueless as to the situation at hand.

Helen Samoskevich is convincing as Gruff, the bitter dwarf who seems to always be in such a foul mood that it is comedic from the audiences' perspective.

Zach Fontanez brings a strong stage presence to the role of the Huntsman, who in this adaptation doubles as the love interest for Snow White.

The Downtown Cabaret Children's Theatre has found a new star in actress Carolyn Savoia who excels in her Downtown Cabaret Children's Theatre debut, in the leading role of Snow White. Her amazing acting, singing, and dancing combine with her strong stage chemistry with the rest of the cast. Among her numerous talents is the unique ability to remain totally still during the scene in which she is under the poison apple's curse which puts her into a deep sleep.

The show sends an important message to children, one that is all the more crucial in this digital age. That moral of SNOW WHITE is that, if you are on the lam, don't post Instagram pictures and Insta stories as to where you are, what you are doing, and who you are with!

I highly recommend SNOW WHITE which is scheduled to continue to run at the Downtown Cabaret Children's Theatre in Bridgeport, CT, through Sunday, May 19, 2019. For times and tickets, please go to https://dtcab.com/show/snow-white/.





