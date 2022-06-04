BWW Review: PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER at Ridgefield Theater Barn

On Friday, June 3, I had the pleasure of seeing PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER at the Ridgefield Theater Barn in Ridgefield, CT. This play with music was written by Rick Elise. This stellar cast's talents come alive under the first-rate team of director Katherine Ray, assistant director Rae Janeil Sutherland and choreographer Sharon Houk. It is not a musical in the traditional sense, but the use of song is incorporated throughout, resembling a musical in certain parts. It is obvious that these cast members are having a wonderful time up on stage, bringing positive energy that radiates throughout the audience, with excellent stage chemistry between the cast.

The genre is primarily comedy, but with elements of drama and adventure, even becoming farcical at times, highlighted by a scene with a flying cat.

The story is a prequel to Peter Pan, telling of his earlier adventures with his arch-nemesis, and shows how Peter Pan became the way he did, not aging. It is primarily set at sea, aboard two different ships.

The show highlights the talents of thirteen different cast members. Gabby Babun, Elizabeth Basile, Lizzy Booth, Dr. Cara Elizabeth Bunning, Hannah Rapaglia, Patrick R. Spadaccino, Michael Valinoti, Tarah Margaret Vega, Bill Warnke, and Michael Wright all shine in their respective roles. Matt Austin plays a highly entertaining central villain. Alex Hartofelis brings the leading role of Peter Pan to life, while Laura Jeanne Portera is very convincing, owning her role of Molly, the female lead.

I highly recommend PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER with caution for the photosensitive that there are strobe light effects. The show is scheduled to continue to run through June 25, 2022. For times and tickets, please go to tickets.