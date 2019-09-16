BWW Review: MACBETH slays at Brookfield Theater Of The Arts

It is common in Shakespearean plays for most of the action to happen offstage, leaving the actors onstage to talk about it. That makes language essential in Shakespeare. Unfortunately, for modern audiences with an untrained ear, translating Shakespearean in real time can be a big challenge. That puts a large burden on the actors to translate that language and portray it in a way that the audience understands. Brookfield Theatre of the Art's production of Macbeth knew the obstacles ahead of them, rose up to the challenge, and put on an excellent production of Shakespeare's deadliest tale.

In the blood fest that is Macbeth, the language of the main pair- Lord and Lady Macbeth- is crucial for a successful production as most of the action in the Scottish play happens offstage and consequentially discussed by the King and his wife. Luckily for Brookfield, the vocal articulation of David Regelmann and Vicki Sosbe as the Lord and Lady, respectively, created a clear narration and led a strong vocal cast; all under the watchful guidance of director, Jane Farnol. Farnol's clear understanding of the script and purposeful staging focused the action and helped the actors convey what's going on. Regelmann's and Sosbe's chemistry on stage only strengthened the intensity inherent in Shakespeare's deadliest tragedy. Unfortunately, not everyone could perform to the same level. In a production where language is key, when an actor doesn't emote to the same degree as the others around him, it becomes extremely noticeable. When sharing a stage with Regelmann and Thomas Samuels' Banquo, the uninteresting monotone of King Duncan, played by Peter Lerman, stuck out like a sore thumb. Paired with a surprisingly relaxed posture for a regal King, Lerman's King of Scotland felt more like a father trying to relate to his son than a King bestowing a title to a subject.

Beyond the acting, Farnol and her design team had a beautifully minimalist design with one exception: Projections. Lylah Bottelsen's work on projections was stunning and created a beautiful contrast on the stage. An empty stage and period costumes established the "natural" world in a medieval style, but Bottelsen established the "supernatural" world by having the witches and apparitions only appear on projections to create a dichotomy between medieval and modern, natural and supernatural. All of these strengths made for a powerful performance that was impressive to actually make up for a technical flaw in the lighting design. With a simple lighting design, it wasn't the quality of the design that fell short, but the placement of lights: Coverage was spotty with a number of dark spots along popular staging routes, so characters were constantly standing in or passing through spots with their faces only partially lit; even in settings- like the interior of a castle- where the light should have been rather consistent. This led to many awkward transitions as important conversations were had with faces hardly being seen, but those moments were quick as the actors then moved to another location that was better lit, so it was more of a visual inconvenience for this trained eye than an actual detractor from the production itself.

Tackling Shakespeare at any level requires a cast that understands the linguistic demands of the text and a crew that makes the text feel relevant. Brookfield Theatre of the Arts' production of Macbeth wonderfully navigated the dense text and put on a genuine performance, which was clear that the audience enjoyed. You can see this production of Macbeth at the Brookfield Theatre of the Arts in Brookfield, CT from Sept 13th-28th @ 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2pm on Sundays.

