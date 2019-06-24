BWW Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Sharon Playhouse

On Saturday, June 22, I had the pleasure of seeing a phenomenal performance of CRAZY FOR YOU, the musical, at the Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, CT. With book by Ken Ludwig, music by George Gershwin, and lyrics by Ira Gershwin this musical romantic comedy kept the audience entertained from start to finish1 With amazing acting, singing, dancing, musicianship, and a detailed mobile set, who could ask for anything more?

Set designer Elizabeth Popeil is a genius. This set is absolutely stunning. It is very detailed, and highly mobile. The set contains multiple levels where entrances and exits are made. At one point, it includes working lanterns. At another, a car is placed in such a way that it appears as if more people than can possibly fit in it are entering and exiting through it. A uniquely remarkable aspect is that this highly mobile set is sometimes moved and changed behind the actors and actresses, during singing and dancing numbers, effectively, like clockwork. The high level of coordination and teamwork among those moving the set is truly remarkable.

Eric Thomas Johnson leads the talented live seven piece orchestra that provides wonderful accompaniment to the cast.

The accents and dancing by this ensemble cast are as fine as can be seen anywhere. The dancing women in the cast are synchronized, skilled, and clearly having a great time up on stage. The men in the cast are excellent at simulating old western fights, highlighted by a huge pretend brawl which they clearly enjoyed acting out. The men and women worked wonderfully as a team, really giving the audience the sense of seeing a cast that gels together well with excellent stage chemistry and positive energy.

Lead actor and excellent choreographer Justin Boccitto is breathtaking in his performance as Bobby Child. The tap dancing, acting, and other maneuvers are daring and unique, highlighted by synchronizing with actor Joey Sorge to both climb up the front parts of the backrests of chairs and deliberately knock the chairs over, yet safely jump off of the chairs before they fell.

Amanda Lea LaVergne excels as Bobby's love interest, Polly, believable portraying a gamut of emotions through word, song, and action.

Many comical, quick-witted one liners all throughout the show keep the momentum of the dialogue strong.

My favorite song from this musical is the most well known song, "I Got Rhythm," an upbeat number that I clearly recognized having heard before, even though I went into this musical thinking that I didn't previously know any of the music.

Set primarily in Nevada, the story centers on Bobby, from New York, and his quest to capture the heart of Polly, who he meets in an old western small town in Nevada. He pretends to be someone who he is not, yet all the while wants her to fall in love with the real him. He meanwhile has been engaged to someone else for five years, while one of Polly's hometown boys has an unrequited crush on her. How will this all resolve itself? Come to the show to find out!

I highly recommend CRAZY FOR YOU which is scheduled to continue to run at the Sharon Playhouse, in Sharon CT, through July 7, 2019. For times and tickets, please go to Tickets.





