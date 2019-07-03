BOOGIE WONDERLAND Announced At The Ivoryton Playhouse

On July 15th at 7pm for one night only, put on your leisure suits, halter tops, and platform shoes and get ready to boogie down through 10 years of ground-breaking music! Boogie Nights is a fast-paced musical cabaret featuring the music of Gloria Gaynor, ABBA, The Village People, The Pointer Sisters, The Bee Gees, Janis Joplin, and more! A Baby Boomer's dream come true - play that funky music!

The cast features Mamma Mia cast members Carly Callahan, Carolina Santos Read, Jessie Alagna, Nigel Hall, Cooper Grodin, and Ivoryton Playhouse alums Schuyler Beeman, Kate Hubbard and Carson Waldron. Musical Director is Michael Morris with Mark Gehret, Dan Hartington and Gus Gustamachio. The performance will be followed by dancing under the tent - so boogie on down to the Ivoryton Playhouse for some hot summer fun!

Tickets are $25 ($20 for students) for all ages (18 and older) and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318 or by visiting our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org

Photo Credit: Ivoryton Playhouse





