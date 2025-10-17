BEATLES VS. STONES Tribute Show Returns To Torrington In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown returns to the Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The high-energy concert features two of the world’s leading tribute bands—Abbey Road (The Beatles) and Satisfaction (The Rolling Stones)—in a staged musical face-off that reimagines the concert that never was.

With more than 2,200 performances across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Beatles vs. Stones has become a touring favorite for audiences of all ages. The two-hour production combines era-accurate costumes, authentic instruments, and pitch-perfect performances to recreate the defining sounds of the British Invasion.

Abbey Road channels The Beatles’ legendary evolution, performing hits such as “Come Together” and “Penny Lane” with the precision of the original studio recordings—many of which the Fab Four never performed live. Satisfaction, led by Chris LeGrand as Mick Jagger, counters with the swagger and grit of the Rolling Stones, delivering hits including “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Gimme Shelter,” and, of course, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

“Music fans never got to see these two legends share a stage,” says LeGrand. “This show brings that fantasy to life—complete with friendly rivalry, electric performances, and a finale you won’t forget.”

The concert features two full sets from each band, playful on-stage banter, and a joint encore finale that celebrates both groups’ lasting influence on rock history.

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown

Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium, 68 Main Street, Torrington, CT

Tickets: $35–$65 (plus fees)

Purchase at warnertheatre.org, by phone at 860-489-7180, or at the Warner Theatre Box Office.

The box office is open Thursday–Friday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday–Wednesday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., and two hours before performances.