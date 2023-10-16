BAZZAR By Cirque Du Soleil Comes To Hartford For The Very First Time

The iconic and breath-taking Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is coming to Hartford for the first time ever. A colourful homage to Cirque du Soleil legacy, BAZZAR will premiere on April 6, 2024 and will continue its performances until May 5, 2024 under the Big Top, at Market Street. The show features acrobatic disciplines such as teeterboard, acro bike, contortion, duo roller-skates, duo trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, fire manipulation, slackline and amazing music performed live on stage.

About BAZZAR:

Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR, an eclectic lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle. Lead by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe. In a place where the unexpected is expected, the colourful group imagines, builds and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game. Come and claim your place amidst this marketplace of merriment and creative camaraderie. You just might find that the end of the story is really only the beginning! The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colours, and meeting place of diverse characters you'd find at a traditional ‘bazaar', inspired the name of the show. BAZZAR perfectly captures the spirit!

For more information, visit http://www.cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar