Argentine Classical Guitar Duo Return To Milford

The sensational Argentine Guitar Duo, Saldaña/Bravo, return to the MAC stage after 13 years thanks to the MAC's New England Guitar Society. On Saturday, March 14th, the duo will provide a concert to the community at 8pm, and on Sunday, March 15th they will offer a master class to guitar students at 2pm. Both offerings will be held at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South in downtown Milford CT.

The duo originally performed to standing ovations in 2006, and now they're back for what is sure to be another outstanding performance. Both are honors graduates of Manuel De Falla Conservatory and the University Institute of Art.

Silvana Saldaña and Javier Bravo have performed as a duo and as soloists in major halls around the world including Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Italy, Holland, France, and Germany. They have premiered works by contemporary Argentine composers and performed live on radio and television.

Saldaña and Bravo are professors of guitar in Buenos Aires at the Superior Conservatories Astor Piazzolla, Manuel De Falla and at the National University of Art, also offering master classes. Their latest CD recordings feature works by Latin American composers and original music by Bravo.

Tickets $20 | Master Class $50

Youth under 18 accompanied by adult FREE.





