Andrew A. Isen Prize Awarded to Kendra Garnett

Goodspeed Musicals has announced that Kendra Garnett has been selected as this year's recipient of The Andrew A. Isen Prize at Goodspeed Musicals. This award is funded through a generous gift given by DC-based entrepreneur and musical theatre devotee Andrew A. Isen and was created to give young people who are in the early stages of professional development financial assistance and encouragement to focus on artistic excellence in musical theatre.



Garnett, who is the executive assistant of Goodspeed Musicals, said this upon learning of the decision, "I am incredibly honored to be awarded The Andrew A. Isen Prize! I would like to thank Mr. Isen for his generosity and kind congratulations along with everyone in the selection committee for seeing my potential in the musical theatre industry and supporting my career path by selecting me for this prize. I would also like to thank Ed Wierzbicki and Dic Wheeler for their lovely letters of recommendation and mentorship over the years. I believe this prize is a very considerate and uplifting contribution to the growth of professional musical theatre artists. It means the world to be recognized for the work I have done so far, and I am looking forward to using this prize to support taking the next big steps toward my creative/performing arts career."



Isen served on the selection committee and is thrilled with the recipient. "This was our dream - to acknowledge young theatre artists in the beginning stages of their career, especially those who are rarely recognized for their vital contributions," Isen said. "Kendra has a vision that is unique and vital. I am pleased we are able to facilitate an important step in her pursuit of a career in musical theatre. She has raw talent, a strong vision for her future and a passion to make a difference in the world through her art."



The Andrew A. Isen Prize at Goodspeed Musicals is the first-of-its-kind prize dedicated to supporting emerging musical theatre professionals across all disciplines. Given annually, this prize recognizes a young person between the ages of 20 and 29 who has demonstrated excellence in their work during the previous Goodspeed Musicals' season. Chosen by a committee of theatrical professionals, the honoree will be awarded $5,000 to aid in their pursuit of a career in musical theatre. The establishment of this award with Goodspeed Musicals will also serve to enhance Goodspeed's efforts to recruit exceptional technicians, designers and other theater professionals.



For more information about employment opportunities at Goodspeed Musicals, please visit gooodspeed.org.