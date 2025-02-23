American Arts Players Will Present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Arts Players will soon present their upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar, the iconic rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. This electrifying reimagining of the classic musical will run from March 28 to April 12 at The Crystal Theater in Norwalk, CT.

In this contemporary retelling, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of a modern world, where media, political upheaval, and celebrity culture heighten the passion and power struggles of Jesus' final days. Featuring a stellar cast of local and regional talent, this production brings a fresh, urgent perspective to the timeless story of faith, betrayal, and redemption.

"Our vision for this production is to highlight the timeless relevance of Jesus Christ Superstar while reimagining it in today's world," says Wil Trebing, director. "With a powerful score and an immensely talented cast, we're excited to offer audiences an experience that feels both familiar and strikingly new."

Leading the cast is Norwalk resident Kannon Gowen as Jesus, whose powerful vocals and commanding presence bring new depth to the role. Gowen is a recent transplant to the area and just appeared this month at 54 Below in Neverland Never Ends. Other credits include The Last Five Years at the Tom Kane Theater in Brooklyn, Heathers: The Musical and Assassins at the Ocean Beach Playhouse in San Diego, CA. Opposite him, Joey Sanzaro delivers a riveting performance as Judas, grappling with his fateful choices. Sanzaro resurrects the role, having recently performed this role with Westchester Broadway Theater, and has a host of regional credits. He appears courtesy of Actor's Equity. Alea Vorillas rounds out the cast as Mary Magdalene, bringing heartfelt emotion to the show's most beloved song. She is also reviving the role, having performed the same with the County Players in Wappingers Falls, NY. She recently appeared with Wilton Playshop in roles such as Eva Peron in Evita, Maria in West Side Story and Lindsay in the revival production of Godspell, and will appear next month as Baroness Elsa Schrader with Yorktown Stage. Rounding out the cast is Wil Trebing as Pontius Pilate and BJ Markus as Herod/Caiaphas. Wil , a Stamford resident, has performed a host of regional roles, and recently directed an acclaimed production of Avenue Q. He returns to the stage to breath new life into the pensive, conflicted character of Pilate. BJ, playing both roles of Caiaphus and Herod, is a New Canaan resident and a five time Broadway World Award winner. He has recently appeared as Peron in Evita, Beast in Beauty and the Beast, and King Triton in The Little Mermaid.

The production features dynamic choreography, innovative staging, and a live rock band that delivers the legendary score with thrilling intensity. Fans of the original will revel in the electrifying renditions of classics such as "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Superstar," and "Gethsemane."

