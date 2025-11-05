Allison Miller Joins SCROOGE AND MARLEY at Legacy Theatre; Full Cast Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Legacy Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming holiday production, Scrooge and Marley, a new musical based on the award-winning novel Jacob T. Marley by R. William Bennett. The production marks the world premiere of a new theatrical adaptation written and directed by Keely Baisden Knudsen, Legacy’s Executive Artistic Director.

Television actor Allison Miller, known for her five-season role on ABC’s A Million Little Things, will return to Legacy Theatre in the roles of Ghost of Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit. This marks Miller’s second Legacy appearance of the 2025 season.

About the Production

Scrooge and Marley offers a companion perspective to Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, exploring the life of Jacob Marley, his partnership with Ebenezer Scrooge, and the redemptive journey that binds their fates. Knudsen described the work as “an entertaining and rewarding look at how one man’s sacrifice becomes another man’s redemption.”

“When I read Jacob T. Marley, I was overcome with the emotions that accompany the holiday season of giving,” said Knudsen. “I’m so pleased to have been given permission to adapt this story into a musical. You’ll be able to say you saw it here first.”

Cast and Creative Team

In addition to Miller, the cast includes Nate Bloom (Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present), Chelsea Dacey (Spirit Guide), Dan Frye (Scrooge), Chris Lemieux* (Marley), Tom Mullaney (Duffin), Elinor Oliveri (Child Fan), Fitz Pant (Tiny Tim), Josiah Rowe (Narrator/Bob Cratchit), Lucia Sheehan (Belle), Keegan Smith (John Cummings/Fred), and Indiana Weaver (Fan).

(Member, Actors’ Equity Association)

The creative team includes Rich Burkam (Master Carpenter), Jamie Burnett (Set and Lighting Design), Laurie Flaherty (Set Painter), Jimmy Johansmeyer (Costume Design), T. Rick Jones* (Production Stage Manager), and Meghan Turner (Assistant Stage Manager).

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at The Legacy Theatre, located at 128 Thimble Islands Road, Branford, CT. Tickets are available at www.LegacyTheatreCT.org or by calling (203) 315-1901.