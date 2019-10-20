Additional Performances Announced For Kathleen Turner's A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN CONCERT

In December, the New Haven Symphony Orchestra and Ivoryton Playhouse will partner to present a very special production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL with Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tony award winner, James Naughton, as Marley and the Ghosts.

Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances that were popular in the early 20th Century, this new imagining of Charles Dickens' classic tale will feature an original score by John Forster performed by musicians of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. The script is by Arthur Yorinks and the performance is conceived and directed by Elliott Forrest.

The cast also includes Ivoryton Playhouse Artistic Director, Jacqueline Hubbard, as well as Erik Bloomquist, Collin L. Howard, Josh Powell, Sarah Jo Provost and Tess Santarsiero. Fred Newman of A Prairie Home Companion, will be the on stage Foley artist, lending his creative talents to add mystery and atmosphere to this well-loved holiday classic.

Performances will be at the Ivoryton Playhouse on December 8th at 3pm and 9th at 7:30pm (for tickets and information call the box office at 860 767 7318 - ivorytonplayhouse.org)

December 13 at 7:30pm at the Lyman Center at Southern CT State University and December 14 at 7:30 at the First Congregational Church of Madison (for tickets and information call 203 787 4282 - NewHavenSymphony.org)

December 15 at 3pm at Sacred Heart University (for tickets and information call 203 371 7908 - EdgertonCenter.org)





