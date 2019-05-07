ACT Of Connecticut Announces Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

To conclude its wildly successful inaugural season, ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is excited to present the hit Broadway musical THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE with performances from May 30 - June 23, 2019.

Winner of the TONY and Drama Desk Awards for Best Book of a Musical, THE 25 TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is a musical comedy that centers around a spelling bee set in Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky, over-achieving tweens compete in the Bee, run by three equally-quirky grown-ups. As they navigate the tournament's pressures, the eccentric group finds a new sense of belonging and learns that there is more to life than winning a trophy! A delightful and unpredictable ride, THE 25 TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is a musical theatre comedy at its best.

The show's Director, Michelle Tattenbaum, along with ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine have assembled an all-star, professional Equity cast including Graham Baker (LEAF CONEYBEAR), John Baker (VICE PRINCIPAL PANCH), Amy Hutchins (RONA Lisa Peretti), Colin Miyamoto (CHIP TOLENTINO), Phil Sloves (WILLIAM BARFEE), Morgan Billings Smith (OLIVE OSTROVSKY), Emma Tattenbaum-Fine (LOGAINNE SCHWARTZANDGRUBENIERRE), Ryan Williams (MITCH MAHONEY), and Sumi Yu (MARCY PARK).

"SPELLING BEE is an ensemble show, and every single person on the stage has the opportunity to shine in all of their confused, adolescent weirdness," states Director, Michelle Tattenbaum. Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine adds "I can't think of a better show to wrap up our inaugural season. This show truly has something for everyone in it, and I can't wait for our audiences to see what (and who!!!) will be on our stage!"

Performances of THE 25 TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE run May 30 - June 23, with previews May 30th and 31st. The show times are: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Purchase tickets HERE. For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, fall education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit www.actofct.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You