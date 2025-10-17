 tracker
ABBA Tribute Band Mamma Mania! To Perform At Warner Theatre October 24

ABBA’s biggest hits come to life in a high-energy tribute concert at Torrington’s Warner Theatre.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
ABBA Tribute Band Mamma Mania! To Perform At Warner Theatre October 24 Image
The Warner Theatre will present Mamma Mania!, New York City’s premier ABBA tribute band, on Friday, October 24 at 7:30 PM in the Oneglia Auditorium.

The group will perform ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” and “Take a Chance on Me.” Featuring period-inspired costumes, precise harmonies, and high-energy performances, Mamma Mania! recreates the sound and spirit of the Swedish pop phenomenon.

The band includes veteran musicians who have toured with Mamma Mia! – The Official North American Tour, Marc Martel’s Queen Extravaganza, and artists such as Britney Spears, The Weeknd, Rob Thomas, and INXS.

Tickets for Mamma Mania! are available at warnertheatre.org or by phone at (860) 489-7180 x1.



