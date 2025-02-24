A CHORUS LINE to be Presented at The Norwalk Conservatory Of The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will present the Tony Award-winning musical A Chorus Line, set to grace the stage of The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, from March 13th to March 16th.

A Chorus Line tells the compelling stories of aspiring dancers during a Broadway audition as they compete for a coveted spot in the ensemble. As the performers reveal their personal journeys, the production explores themes of ambition, identity, self-worth, and the sacrifices required to pursue a life in the arts—much like the stories of our students today.

This production, directed and choreographed by Ricky Loftus George, music directed by Benjamin Doyle, and production stage managed by Lauren Elise Fisher, features a stunning array of choreography, musical numbers, and powerful storytelling that will leave audiences moved and inspired.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment! Tickets are now available through the Klein Memorial Auditorium.

