2nd Act Series Presents Father Jim Sullivan April 28

Much like the biblical Joseph, Father Jim Sullivan, Senior Pastor of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury, was practically born with a hammer in his hand.

How he went from the helm of a successful family remodeling contracting business to a priest is his compelling 2ND ACT story that will be presented on April 28, 7:00pm at the Palace Theater.

Tickets are $20 and available for either in person or virtual streaming of the event and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury.

2ND ACT is a storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!