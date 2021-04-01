2nd Act Series Presents Father Jim Sullivan April 28
2ND ACT is a storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing extraordinary true stories from the second half of their lives.
Much like the biblical Joseph, Father Jim Sullivan, Senior Pastor of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury, was practically born with a hammer in his hand.
How he went from the helm of a successful family remodeling contracting business to a priest is his compelling 2ND ACT story that will be presented on April 28, 7:00pm at the Palace Theater.
Tickets are $20 and available for either in person or virtual streaming of the event and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury.
