Zurin Villanueva to Headline The Avalon Theatre's Brittney Mack Broadway Series

The Avalon Theatre will present Zurin Villanueva in concert on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM, part of the Brittney Mack Broadway Series. The performance, titled "Best Book", promises a celebration of Broadway's greatest hits and Zurin's personal stories behind them.

From commanding the stage in Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Mean Girls, The Lion King, and more, Villanueva has dazzled audiences with her electrifying presence and powerhouse vocals. Now, she brings her signature energy to a one-night-only performance that traces the songs and roles that have shaped her remarkable career.

"Best Book" is more than a concert-it's a heartfelt journey through Villanueva's Broadway career and experiences, featuring stunning arrangements, raw emotion, and the vibrant spirit that has made her one of Broadway's most luminous talents.

Tickets are just $25.00 and are available now at theavalontheatre.org/events. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Zurin Villanueva live in an evening of song, storytelling, and star power that you won't want to miss!

The concert won't be the only opportunity to interact with this Broadway star. As part of The Avalon Theatre's Brittney Mack Broadway Series, Villanueva will also be conducting a masterclass for anyone interested. This class is open to the public and available for anyone interested in improving their performance and learning about the ins and outs of the theatre business.

Crafted specifically for aspiring performers and theater professionals, this is a rare opportunity to learn from a true Broadway insider. In Stay Booked: The Cheat Sheet to Working in Professional Theatre, Villanueva draws on her extensive experience and insights from her book Stay Booked: The Rules of Business on Broadway.

This immersive masterclass covers:

Mastering the 8-show week

Making the most of rehearsal time

Thriving in long-running productions

Navigating the business side of Broadway

And much more!

Whether you're just starting your journey, looking to sharpen your craft, or working with young performers yourself, you'll walk away equipped with tools and strategies to stay booked and successful in the competitive world of professional theater. Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime masterclass are only $50.00, and space is limited!

